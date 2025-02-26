A stampede-like situation occurred on a Dubai street recently when fans tried to catch a glimpse of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The star cricketer is currently in the UAE to participate in the 2025 Champions Trophy with the Team India contingent. The ICC has been hosting India's matches in Dubai after they refused to travel to the host country, Pakistan.

A fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video to give everyone a glimpse of Rohit Sharma off the field during the Champions Trophy. In it, Sharma, dressed casually in shorts and a white shirt, could be seen surrounded by a massive crowd after playing two Champions Trophy games. A stampede-like situation arose as fans came in huge numbers to witness the Indian captain.

You can watch the video below:

Team India have secured their berth in the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy along with New Zealand in Group A. They beat both Bangladesh and Pakistan by six wickets in their first two group games with clinical performances to bag four points. New Zealand also did the same, joining Rohit Sharma's team in the last four.

The two teams will square off on Sunday (March 2) to decide who will take the first and second positions on the points table as well as their semi-final opponents.

"There is an advantage for sure" - Aakash Chopra on India playing at a single venue in Dubai during 2025 Champions Trophy

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that India have an advantage over other teams in the 2025 Champions Trophy as they are playing all their matches at a single venue in Dubai. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

There is an advantage for sure. There is no shame in admitting the truth. There is a slight problem for the other teams as they are playing in three different venues, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, and they have to come to Dubai at times."

He continued:

"India are playing on just one ground. They have understood that pitch very well. We cannot get the pitch prepared, it's not the home team's ground, but we are benefitting. This is not something we can hide. There is no doubt that India have a slight advantage."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section.

