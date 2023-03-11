"Shubman Gill is here to rule" - Fans erupt as India opener scores a ton in IND vs AUS 4th Test

Shubman Gill shone for Team India against Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11.
The right-hander smashed his century off just 194 deliveries, which included 10 boundaries and a six. He also shared a 113-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket to keep India in command.
It was Gill’s second Test century and first in India. The 23-year-old also recently brought up his maiden ton in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022.
Fans were delighted to witness Gill’s fifth international century of the year (three hundreds in ODIs and one in T20Is).
As far as the match is concerned, Team India were 188/2 in 63 overs, with Gill (103*) and Virat Kohli (0*) at the crease. The hosts trail by 292 runs.
Earlier in the first innings, Australia scored 480, courtesy of Usman Khawaja’s 180 and Cameron Green’s maiden Test century. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped six wickets.
Shubman Gill grabs the opportunity with both hands in KL Rahul’s absence
Shubman Gill has grabbed the opportunity with both hands in the absence of KL Rahul. He missed out on the first two Tests and failed to deliver in the third game, scoring 21 and five, but came all guns blazing in the fourth Test.
KL Rahul, on the other hand, scored just 38 runs in the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He only managed just 57 runs in the two-Test series in Bangladesh last year.
Gill, who recently scored a double century in ODIs against New Zealand, will look to score big in the ongoing Test. With a ton against Australia, he has now become the first-choice opener for Team India for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final if India qualifies.
Meanwhile, Team India are currently 2-1 ahead in the four-Test series. They will look to register their fifth consecutive Test series win against Australia at home.
