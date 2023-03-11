Create

"Shubman Gill is here to rule" - Fans erupt as India opener scores a ton in IND vs AUS 4th Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Mar 11, 2023 15:03 IST
Shubman GIll
Shubman GIll scored his second Test century on Saturday, March 11.

Shubman Gill shone for Team India against Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11.

The right-hander smashed his century off just 194 deliveries, which included 10 boundaries and a six. He also shared a 113-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket to keep India in command.

It was Gill’s second Test century and first in India. The 23-year-old also recently brought up his maiden ton in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022.

Fans were delighted to witness Gill’s fifth international century of the year (three hundreds in ODIs and one in T20Is).

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Shubman Gill is here to rule."
SHUBMAN GILL is here to rule. #INDvsAUS

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Shubman Gill is unstoppable bro😭
Congratulations Shubman Gill for the century! Well played 👏#INDvAUS #ShubmanGill https://t.co/t4GlZiNnIH
Gill winning dill ♥️🥀💯 @ShubmanGill #INDvAUS
From being a young boy with a dream, to becoming a force to be reckoned with on the cricket field. Shubman Gill has announced his arrival with an extraordinary test century against Australia in home conditions! The future of 🇮🇳 cricket looks brighter #INDvAUS https://t.co/IgBg8P0fmD
@mufaddal_vohra Very impressive knock from Shubman Gill. 👌
1st 💯 in India #ShubmanGill #INDvAUS
2nd Test hundred for Shubman Gill, what a return into the Test team, shown his class, calmness & tough mentality. He is here to take over the charge.#INDvAUS@ShubmanGill ♥️☝️💯✅ https://t.co/GHVs4lCaEA
💯 to Shubman Gill.India 187/1 https://t.co/wGdGFdgMTe
KL Rahul after Shubman Gill 's century -#INDvAUS #KLRahul #BGT2023 https://t.co/RuljpM4HRo
#gill #INDvAUS #BGT2023 #ViratKohli𓃵 #RohitSharma𓃵 #pujara #Lyon #murphy #green Shubman Gill: https://t.co/306kbn4RJS
What a gritty, patient and brilliant knock ! 💯 @ShubmanGill can bat in any situation, can he not?! ✊🏻🔥 #IndiaVsAustralia #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 @BCCI
Always thought @ShubmanGill was going to be World class .. the last few months he has proven he is well on his way .. #INDvAUS
Brilliant 💯 from young super star @ShubmanGill special ability 👏 #IndVsAus2023

As far as the match is concerned, Team India were 188/2 in 63 overs, with Gill (103*) and Virat Kohli (0*) at the crease. The hosts trail by 292 runs.

Tea on Day 3 of the 4th Test@ShubmanGill (103*) and Pujara (42) stitch a fine 113 run partnership in the second session on Day 3.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4… #INDvAUS @mastercardindia https://t.co/bsTIEWfVRz

Earlier in the first innings, Australia scored 480, courtesy of Usman Khawaja’s 180 and Cameron Green’s maiden Test century. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped six wickets.

Shubman Gill grabs the opportunity with both hands in KL Rahul’s absence

Shubman Gill has grabbed the opportunity with both hands in the absence of KL Rahul. He missed out on the first two Tests and failed to deliver in the third game, scoring 21 and five, but came all guns blazing in the fourth Test.

Take a bow, Shubman Gill 🫡#INDvAUS #TeamIndia https://t.co/M8U2gneid8

KL Rahul, on the other hand, scored just 38 runs in the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He only managed just 57 runs in the two-Test series in Bangladesh last year.

Gill, who recently scored a double century in ODIs against New Zealand, will look to score big in the ongoing Test. With a ton against Australia, he has now become the first-choice opener for Team India for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final if India qualifies.

Meanwhile, Team India are currently 2-1 ahead in the four-Test series. They will look to register their fifth consecutive Test series win against Australia at home.

