"Ab humko chahiye full izzat" - Fans on Twitter hit back at "#Purane" jibe after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane score fifties 

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's half-centuries in Johannesburg not only got India into a better position, but also earned the duo some of their fans back.
Pujara recorded his fastest fifty away from home - 53 off 86 - and Rahane, too, scored a brisk knock of 58 off 78. Pujara was brilliant from the get-go, punishing anything short or full and shifting the momentum when India were reeling at 44-2.
Rahane, meanwhile, rode his luck a bit but made sure, with eight fours and a beautiful uppercut for six, that the Proteas paid for their errors. Both were under pressure because of their dipping form over the last 12 months, but their 111-run partnership in difficult conditions has perhaps secured them a few more opportunities each.
Reacting to the stand, fans on Twitter hit poured in support for the two senior batters. Some hit back at "#Purane" jibe, a lazy combination of their names to suggest that they've become outdated that became popular after both drastically failed in the first innings of the Test.
Here are the best of the reactions:
Rabada stands up for South Africa, Thakur shows fight after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's wickets
The hosts' premier pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed both Pujara and Rahane with brilliant deliveries. While Rahane got out to a length ball that rose viciously and took the edge, Pujara was trapped in front by a sharp nip-backer.
Rabada also got rid of Rishabh Pant, who played a poor aggressive hoick in his attempt to reverse the pressure. Lungi Ngidi then dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin for 16, reducing India to 189-6 at Lunch.
Shardul Thakur, the hero of Day 2 with the ball, has shown a fight with three quick boundaries in the second session and India will hope he can take them past a 200-run lead.