"Ab humko chahiye full izzat" - Fans on Twitter hit back at "#Purane" jibe after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane score fifties 

Memes galore as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane perform in South Africa.
Rudransh Khurana
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 05, 2022 04:39 PM IST
News

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's half-centuries in Johannesburg not only got India into a better position, but also earned the duo some of their fans back.

Pujara recorded his fastest fifty away from home - 53 off 86 - and Rahane, too, scored a brisk knock of 58 off 78. Pujara was brilliant from the get-go, punishing anything short or full and shifting the momentum when India were reeling at 44-2.

Rahane, meanwhile, rode his luck a bit but made sure, with eight fours and a beautiful uppercut for six, that the Proteas paid for their errors. Both were under pressure because of their dipping form over the last 12 months, but their 111-run partnership in difficult conditions has perhaps secured them a few more opportunities each.

Reacting to the stand, fans on Twitter hit poured in support for the two senior batters. Some hit back at "#Purane" jibe, a lazy combination of their names to suggest that they've become outdated that became popular after both drastically failed in the first innings of the Test.

Here are the best of the reactions:

Pujara & Rahane to people who called them #PURANE #Pujara #Rahane https://t.co/GBfhcUn4GV
Pujara and Rahane had their backs to the wall. But The Wall had their backs all along. What a way to repay the faith. Vital partnership in the context of the game. #SAvIND https://t.co/Ukr1oj9YLH
410 century partnerships have been made in Tests in SA. This partnership between Rahane and Pujara is currently the 19th fastest among them, and the fastest by an Indian pair, with a run rate of 5.07. 🤯
#INDvsSA #SAvINDScenes from 3rd test match "Hanuma Vihari ruled out for unknown injury"But #PURANE is permanent https://t.co/VU1ncS6S5J
Dravid watching Rahane and Pujara's batting https://t.co/4Jm6FIf7DA
Shardul is me watching Pujara and Rahane bat https://t.co/X5JGbqJtKv
Halke me le rahe the bc 😂 #PURANE https://t.co/izs3rv99SL
Other Indian Middle order batsmens watching Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteswar pujara hitting half centuries :-#INDvsSA #Purane https://t.co/P6eJB9UfVH
Pujara and rahane after makes the 50s#Purane #INDvsSA #SAvIND https://t.co/nxQoDeJZdG
Pujara and rahane on #Purane joke: https://t.co/7hbAdd0Fxq
My whole tl is filled with the appreciation tweets for rahane and pujara #purane #notpurane#INDvsSA https://t.co/vFxj7VEPqD
Opponents to Pujara and Rahane #PURANE#INDvsSA https://t.co/6ApkqPOn7v
#INDvSANo One #PURANE Right Now : https://t.co/YZgvMqZ68R
#Pujara & #Rahane after scoring 50's at an strike rate above 80 be like...#INDvsSA #PURANE https://t.co/szdBk9WJUS
Pujara & Rahane to fans:-,,,#PURANE https://t.co/kIzg8zac2Q
Pujara and Rahane on being trolled- #Purane https://t.co/F7QaqgRaae
#PURANE #Rahane #Pujara Who knew that in this photo they were planning to plot their next masterclass to stay in the team forever. https://t.co/fa6mzcgcwc
They say OLD IS GOLD#PURANE https://t.co/K65npaxRQE
Pujare & Rahane score 50s in #INDvsSA To everyone who called them #PURANE 😅 https://t.co/zZbZEH6bcB
Rahane & Pujara to their trollers 😂#SAvIND#Purane https://t.co/nwdSM97Pcf
Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara both playing key role..#WTC23 Meanwhile fans right now 💪#rahane #pujara #PURANE #INDvsSA https://t.co/P553h1pBrB
Dosti Ho To Aisi 👩‍❤️‍👩Pujara and rahane both scored a half-century at a crucial time for india 🇮🇳#PURANE #purane #INDvsSA #INDvSA https://t.co/atcMmL7eb8
when lights are the brightest,pressure is highest, the best will arrive, the strongest will survive, the greatest will thrive https://t.co/PCBUXLwi6K#PURANE
Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara to haters after today's innings :#PURANE https://t.co/U32KefRueZ
Fans reaction after watching Rahane and Pujara again in form :-#PURANE #INDvsSA https://t.co/FWwp8N4VXS
#shreyasiyer watching #PURANE make a century partnership and scoring individual 50s. #INDvsSA #INDvSA #Pujara #Rahane #CricketTwitter https://t.co/wxgaYfd9vT
Pujara and Rahane- goes out of form together comes in form together.Unreal friendship!!😎#PURANE #Pujara #rahane#INDvsSA https://t.co/lsJBBFMLpN
#INDvsSA #PURANEAfter watch pujara and rahane innings other middle order batsman : https://t.co/NQmScbAgcV
Every one of us watching PURANE (Pujara-Rahane) bats today! Uff...#Purane #INDvsSA #SAvIND #TeamIndia #ViratKohli #Pujara #Rahane https://t.co/DU3R7uvvAf

Rabada stands up for South Africa, Thakur shows fight after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's wickets

The hosts' premier pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed both Pujara and Rahane with brilliant deliveries. While Rahane got out to a length ball that rose viciously and took the edge, Pujara was trapped in front by a sharp nip-backer.

Rabada also got rid of Rishabh Pant, who played a poor aggressive hoick in his attempt to reverse the pressure. Lungi Ngidi then dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin for 16, reducing India to 189-6 at Lunch.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Shardul Thakur, the hero of Day 2 with the ball, has shown a fight with three quick boundaries in the second session and India will hope he can take them past a 200-run lead.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
