"Ab humko chahiye full izzat" - Fans on Twitter hit back at "#Purane" jibe after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane score fifties 

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's half-centuries in Johannesburg not only got India into a better position, but also earned the duo some of their fans back.

Pujara recorded his fastest fifty away from home - 53 off 86 - and Rahane, too, scored a brisk knock of 58 off 78. Pujara was brilliant from the get-go, punishing anything short or full and shifting the momentum when India were reeling at 44-2.

Rahane, meanwhile, rode his luck a bit but made sure, with eight fours and a beautiful uppercut for six, that the Proteas paid for their errors. Both were under pressure because of their dipping form over the last 12 months, but their 111-run partnership in difficult conditions has perhaps secured them a few more opportunities each.

Reacting to the stand, fans on Twitter hit poured in support for the two senior batters. Some hit back at "#Purane" jibe, a lazy combination of their names to suggest that they've become outdated that became popular after both drastically failed in the first innings of the Test.

Here are the best of the reactions:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Pujara and Rahane had their backs to the wall. But The Wall had their backs all along. What a way to repay the faith. Vital partnership in the context of the game. #SAvIND

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 410 century partnerships have been made in Tests in SA. This partnership between Rahane and Pujara is currently the 19th fastest among them, and the fastest by an Indian pair, with a run rate of 5.07. 🤯

The.Ayush.kumar @TheAyushkumar1 #INDvsSA #SAvIND

Scenes from 3rd test match

"Hanuma Vihari ruled out for unknown injury"

The.Ayush.kumar @TheAyushkumar1

Scenes from 3rd test match

"Hanuma Vihari ruled out for unknown injury"

But #PURANE is permanent

MGT ERA🇮🇳 🇿🇦 @awkdipti Shardul is me watching Pujara and Rahane bat

Innocent Child @bholaladkaa



Innocent Child @bholaladkaa

Other Indian Middle order batsmens watching Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteswar pujara hitting half centuries :-

Hemant @Sportscasmm #PURANE #Rahane #Pujara



Hemant @Sportscasmm

Who knew that in this photo they were planning to plot their next masterclass to stay in the team forever.

VIKAS THAKUR @VikasThakur020

pressure is highest,

the best will arrive,

the strongest will survive,

the greatest will thrive https://t.co/PCBUXLwi6K

VIKAS THAKUR @VikasThakur020

when lights are the brightest,

pressure is highest,

the best will arrive,

the strongest will survive,

the greatest will thrive

UmderTamker @jhampakjhum

UmderTamker @jhampakjhum

Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara to haters after today's innings :

Tushar_♛ @Tushar_999_ #INDvsSA #PURANE

After watch pujara and rahane innings

Tushar_♛ @Tushar_999_

After watch pujara and rahane innings

other middle order batsman :

Rabada stands up for South Africa, Thakur shows fight after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's wickets

The hosts' premier pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed both Pujara and Rahane with brilliant deliveries. While Rahane got out to a length ball that rose viciously and took the edge, Pujara was trapped in front by a sharp nip-backer.

Rabada also got rid of Rishabh Pant, who played a poor aggressive hoick in his attempt to reverse the pressure. Lungi Ngidi then dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin for 16, reducing India to 189-6 at Lunch.

Shardul Thakur, the hero of Day 2 with the ball, has shown a fight with three quick boundaries in the second session and India will hope he can take them past a 200-run lead.

Edited by Samya Majumdar