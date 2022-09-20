“Chahal ki kutai karega” – Fans react as Glenn Maxwell turns into a left-handed batter in the nets ahead of IND vs AUS 2022

Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell turned into a left-handed batter in a recent training session ahead of the T20 series against India.

The swashbuckling batsman was seen whacking big sixes in the nets. He will likely entertain the crowd with his innovative shots, including switch hits and reverse sweeps in the opening T20I in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on his unique preparations. Here are some of the reactions:

The 33-year-old is all geared up for the T20I opener after spending quality time in the nets. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

“Final preparations done here in Mohali. Can’t wait to get started tomorrow against India! Letshhhhh go!”

The right-handed batter is expected to return to form after failing to deliver with the bat against New Zealand in the recently concluded ODI series.

He scored only 41 runs in three matches, but the spinner impressed with bowling figures of 4/52 in the first ODI.

Glenn Maxwell vs Yuzvendra Chahal is the player battle to look out for

The explosive batter is expected to face a fierce challenge against wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The bowler has dismissed him nine times across formats, including twice in T20Is.

Maxwell vs Chahal: 193 (112) and nine dismissals

The Aussie will be looking to hit a purple patch ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup at home. He has so far played 87 T20Is, amassing 2,017 runs, including three centuries and nine fifties. He has also picked up 36 wickets.

Australia's squad for T20I series against India: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa.

India's upcoming matches:

September 20 - 1st T20I vs Australia (Mohali)

September 23 - 2nd T20I vs Australia (Nagpur)

September 25 - 3rd T20I vs Australia (Hyderabad)

