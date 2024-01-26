"What a waste of opportunity" - Fans react as Shreyas Iyer departs for 35 off 63 balls on Day 2 of India vs England 1st Test

Shreyas Iyer failed to consolidate despite making a promising start on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, January 26. The right-handed batter looked good for his 35 runs off 63 balls but holed out to Tom Hartley at deep mid-wicket.

He was dismissed in the 53rd over of the Indian innings, shortly after the lunch break. Rehan Ahmed bowled a wrong ‘un and Shreyas picked the line but played with the turn. The middle-order batter attempted to slog it over the on-side but found the fielder at deep mid-wicket.

With the wicket, Ahmed broke a 64-run partnership between Iyer and KL Rahul. Previously, Iyer recently managed just 41 runs in four innings during India’s tour of South Africa. He had also managed just 42 runs in four innings during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal. One user wrote:

"What a waste of opportunity. Shreyas Iyer will be dropped as soon as Virat kohli comes at the 3rd Test match."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What happened in India vs England 1st Test so far?

Batting first, England posted 246 in 64.3 overs in their first innings against India on Day 1.

Captain Ben Stokes starred with the bat, scoring 70 runs off 88 balls, including three sixes and six boundaries. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Duckett chipped in with scores of 37 (58) and 35 (39), respectively.

Joe Root and Zak Crawley also contributed 29 (60) and 20 (40), respectively. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets apiece for India, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah settled for two each.

In response, India are 275/4 after 61 overs, with KL Rahul (84 off 109) and Ravindra Jadeja (23 off 29) at the crease, at the time of writing. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 80 off 74 deliveries, hitting three sixes and 10 boundaries.

Follow the India vs England 1st Test live scores and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App