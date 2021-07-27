"For the first time Krunal Pandya has found positive for something but that too in Negative way"- Twitterati reacts after Krunal Pandya tests positive for Covid-19

The authorities have decided to postpone the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19. Krunal returned a positive result during the regular Rapid Antigen Tests, conducted ahead of the match in the morning. The BCCI confirmed the news by releasing a media advisory.
The BCCI confirmed that the entire Indian squad and support staff will be undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ensure their well-being. According to reports, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, and five other Indian players were placed in isolation as they came into close contact with Krunal Pandya.
Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav were supposed to board a flight to England soon, but they will now have to wait until they return negative to RT-PCR tests. The second T20I will take place tomorrow(28-7-21) if everyone else tests negative.
Here are both the squads for the T20I series:
India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya.
Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ishan Jayaratne , Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando.
According to the revised schedule, the second match will take place on July 27, and the last contest on this tour will take place on July 28. Indian cricket fans took notice of the development and took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter. Most of them trolled Krunal Pandya for getting infected with the virus while staying in a secure bio bubble. Some of them prayed for his and the entire team's well-being.