"Really disgusting; Shame on you" - Fans slam Ruturaj Gaikwad for 'mistreating' groundsman in Bengaluru in 5th IND vs SA T20I

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad faced the ire of fans for allegedly "disrespecting" a groundsman during India's fifth T20I against South Africa at the the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, June 19.
The match started late due to heavy rain in Bengaluru. In a video that surfaced on social media during that time, Gaikwad can be seen sitting in the dugout with his gear on as a groundsman sits beside him, asking for a picture. The batter asked the latter to move aside and leave some space. He then obliges the photo request briefly and the broadcast is cut from the scene.
This led to extreme assumptions from the fans. Most of them slammed him for showing "attitude" and mistreating the worker, but a few also rallied behind him, pointing at his the player's history with Covid-19, a possibility of regulations, and instances of bookies approaching players disguised as groundsmen.
Here are the top reactions:
Although there's no strict Covid-19 bubble for this series, players are presumably advised to limit their interaction with the outside world. Gaikwad has contracted Covid-19 twice in recent times as well.
Ruturaj Gaikwad gets out for 10 before groundsman saga
Before the saga enveloped the cricketing segment on Twitter, Gaikwad was being criticized for not converting his chances in the series. The 25-year-old was dismissed for 10 (12), mistiming a slower one from Lungi Ngidi in the fourth over to mid-on.
It left India in a tricky position of 28/2 but rain interrupted once again and, this time, the match had to be called off. The series concluded at 2-2. Gaikwad's tally read 96 runs from five matches at an average of 19.20 and a strike rate of 131.50.
Apart from a half-century in the third T20I, he failed to impress, which could have a bearing on his place in the side during India's impending tour of Ireland which will also see other opening options like Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the squad.