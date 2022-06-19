"Really disgusting; Shame on you" - Fans slam Ruturaj Gaikwad for 'mistreating' groundsman in Bengaluru in 5th IND vs SA T20I

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad faced the ire of fans for allegedly "disrespecting" a groundsman during India's fifth T20I against South Africa at the the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, June 19.

The match started late due to heavy rain in Bengaluru. In a video that surfaced on social media during that time, Gaikwad can be seen sitting in the dugout with his gear on as a groundsman sits beside him, asking for a picture. The batter asked the latter to move aside and leave some space. He then obliges the photo request briefly and the broadcast is cut from the scene.

This led to extreme assumptions from the fans. Most of them slammed him for showing "attitude" and mistreating the worker, but a few also rallied behind him, pointing at his the player's history with Covid-19, a possibility of regulations, and instances of bookies approaching players disguised as groundsmen.

Here are the top reactions:

Prithvi @Puneite_ akshat @ReignOfVirat Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this👎 https://t.co/Qj6YoXIPUa Nah... Nothing wrong. You are not allowed in the dug out first of all. And last IPL, one bookie was caught masquerading as a groundsman at Kotla twitter.com/ReignOfVirat/s… Nah... Nothing wrong. You are not allowed in the dug out first of all. And last IPL, one bookie was caught masquerading as a groundsman at Kotla twitter.com/ReignOfVirat/s…

Arnav @imarnav_904



#RuturajGaikwad Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this 😔#RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/jIXWvUdqIX

Sooraj Ayyappan @Sooraj_Ayyappan @Puneite_ Definitely! Already he got affected with covid twice so nothing wrong. @Puneite_ Definitely! Already he got affected with covid twice so nothing wrong.

Sir Dinda²⁶⁴ @ReallyDinda Shame on ruturaj Gaikwad. Disgusting same like his face.



Shame.



Shame on ruturaj Gaikwad. Disgusting same like his face.Shame.https://t.co/II2v1YEhwD

frozen🥶 @ein_scofield

Never expected this type of behavior from him



https://t.co/MzQIpWB9hL



#INDvSA

Lungi ngidi This is really disgusting from ruturaj gaikwadNever expected this type of behavior from himhttps://t.co/MzQIpWB9hLLungi ngidi This is really disgusting from ruturaj gaikwad 😐Never expected this type of behavior from himhttps://t.co/MzQIpWB9hL#INDvSALungi ngidi

FOXER ᴮᵉᵃˢᵗ 🏏 @FOXER_Offl akshat @ReignOfVirat Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this👎 https://t.co/Qj6YoXIPUa Worst Behavior Ruturaj Gaikwad. They are unsung heroes and treating them like this is very disrespectful. twitter.com/ReignOfVirat/s… Worst Behavior Ruturaj Gaikwad. They are unsung heroes and treating them like this is very disrespectful. twitter.com/ReignOfVirat/s…

Avneet 💃 @itz_avneet_ Ban this Tukuraj. Groundsmen are working tremendously hard in the rain and then this Gaikwad asks him not to touch him. #RuturajGaikwad Ban this Tukuraj. Groundsmen are working tremendously hard in the rain and then this Gaikwad asks him not to touch him. #RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/jjr6BRTxFN

The Joker (Dr Taylor's Version) @Jokeresque_ Give Ruturaj Gaikwad some classes on behaviour in front of camera Modiji. Give Ruturaj Gaikwad some classes on behaviour in front of camera Modiji.

ραthaan🔥 @MegastarSRK_ Shame on you Ruturaj Gaikwad for your behaviour. #RuturajGaikwad Shame on you Ruturaj Gaikwad for your behaviour. #RuturajGaikwad

Shiva ganesh reddy @Shivaganeshred6 @Ruutu1331

When u can't respect people. Don't play cricket

Awesome batting in series and ipl too When u can't respect people. Don't play cricketAwesome batting in series and ipl too @Ruutu1331 When u can't respect people. Don't play cricket 🙏 Awesome batting in series and ipl too

Dr.Sanakyan @NGS_tweets

Don't know groundsman were in bubble or not



Covid is not over vro

many players r getting positive

Markram affected covid before series



Players r following covid rules

What's wrong in that @ReignOfVirat Do u know players r in bio bubbleDon't know groundsman were in bubble or notCovid is not over vromany players r getting positiveMarkram affected covid before seriesPlayers r following covid rulesWhat's wrong in that @ReignOfVirat Do u know players r in bio bubbleDon't know groundsman were in bubble or notCovid is not over vromany players r getting positiveMarkram affected covid before seriesPlayers r following covid rulesWhat's wrong in that

Wellu @Wellutwt @ReignOfVirat Aree maybe Covid rule k liye kra hoga @ReignOfVirat Aree maybe Covid rule k liye kra hoga 😓

Shaizi Khan @ShaiziK90969800 @CricCrazyRoshmi @BCCI RuturajGaikwad how you behave to elder person very sad groundsmane Fear god who can lift you up and can also bring you down @CricCrazyRoshmi @BCCI RuturajGaikwad how you behave to elder person very sad groundsmane Fear god who can lift you up and can also bring you down https://t.co/aiTSPeRwr6

Although there's no strict Covid-19 bubble for this series, players are presumably advised to limit their interaction with the outside world. Gaikwad has contracted Covid-19 twice in recent times as well.

Ruturaj Gaikwad gets out for 10 before groundsman saga

Before the saga enveloped the cricketing segment on Twitter, Gaikwad was being criticized for not converting his chances in the series. The 25-year-old was dismissed for 10 (12), mistiming a slower one from Lungi Ngidi in the fourth over to mid-on.

It left India in a tricky position of 28/2 but rain interrupted once again and, this time, the match had to be called off. The series concluded at 2-2. Gaikwad's tally read 96 runs from five matches at an average of 19.20 and a strike rate of 131.50.

Apart from a half-century in the third T20I, he failed to impress, which could have a bearing on his place in the side during India's impending tour of Ireland which will also see other opening options like Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the squad.

