"Really disgusting; Shame on you" - Fans slam Ruturaj Gaikwad for 'mistreating' groundsman in Bengaluru in 5th IND vs SA T20I

Twitter reactions to Ruturaj Gaikwad's interaction with a groundsman.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 19, 2022 10:47 PM IST

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad faced the ire of fans for allegedly "disrespecting" a groundsman during India's fifth T20I against South Africa at the the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, June 19.

The match started late due to heavy rain in Bengaluru. In a video that surfaced on social media during that time, Gaikwad can be seen sitting in the dugout with his gear on as a groundsman sits beside him, asking for a picture. The batter asked the latter to move aside and leave some space. He then obliges the photo request briefly and the broadcast is cut from the scene.

This led to extreme assumptions from the fans. Most of them slammed him for showing "attitude" and mistreating the worker, but a few also rallied behind him, pointing at his the player's history with Covid-19, a possibility of regulations, and instances of bookies approaching players disguised as groundsmen.

Here are the top reactions:

Ruturaj Gaikwad showing attitude while taking selfie with 'groundsman' not anyone can treat everyone equal like Rohit Sharma ❤️#INDvSA #IndvsSa https://t.co/Y2IEDsJShj
Nah... Nothing wrong. You are not allowed in the dug out first of all. And last IPL, one bookie was caught masquerading as a groundsman at Kotla twitter.com/ReignOfVirat/s…
Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this 😔#RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/jIXWvUdqIX
@Puneite_ Definitely! Already he got affected with covid twice so nothing wrong.
Shame on ruturaj Gaikwad. Disgusting same like his face.Shame.https://t.co/II2v1YEhwD
This is really disgusting from ruturaj gaikwad 😐Never expected this type of behavior from himhttps://t.co/MzQIpWB9hL#INDvSALungi ngidi
Worst Behavior Ruturaj Gaikwad. They are unsung heroes and treating them like this is very disrespectful. twitter.com/ReignOfVirat/s…
Is It Good Attitude Of Ruturaj Gaikwad ? #AskStar https://t.co/bjlbd5yuPH
@Puneite_ Rithuraj can only explain what happened no wrong assumptions please.
Ban this Tukuraj. Groundsmen are working tremendously hard in the rain and then this Gaikwad asks him not to touch him. #RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/jjr6BRTxFN
Give Ruturaj Gaikwad some classes on behaviour in front of camera Modiji.
Full attitude bazzi by r.gaikwad🤡💀#chinaswammy#RuturajGaikwad #IndiavsSouthAfrica #bengalururains #Rains https://t.co/BRZxAPLAqQ
Shame on you Ruturaj Gaikwad for your behaviour. #RuturajGaikwad
#RuturajGaikwad you have to learn more from your indian team mates#sanjusamson #BCCI #INDvsSA https://t.co/ZvYwYWuPAj
@Ruutu1331 When u can't respect people. Don't play cricket 🙏 Awesome batting in series and ipl too
@ReignOfVirat Do u know players r in bio bubbleDon't know groundsman were in bubble or notCovid is not over vromany players r getting positiveMarkram affected covid before seriesPlayers r following covid rulesWhat's wrong in that
@ReignOfVirat Aree maybe Covid rule k liye kra hoga 😓
@ReignOfVirat Acha insaan pehle banna chahiye. Acha batsman baad mein. https://t.co/1AlaSDL7qZ
The more you achieve fame, the more humble you should become!#RuturajGaikwad Very poor behaviour. twitter.com/criccrazyroshm…
Bohut galat hua re deva #IndiaVsSA #INDvsSAT20 #RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/lzMUclhv0c
@CricCrazyRoshmi @BCCI RuturajGaikwad how you behave to elder person very sad groundsmane Fear god who can lift you up and can also bring you down https://t.co/aiTSPeRwr6
@ReignOfVirat Not everyone can be Rohit Sharmatwitter.com/Ctrlmemes_/sta…

Although there's no strict Covid-19 bubble for this series, players are presumably advised to limit their interaction with the outside world. Gaikwad has contracted Covid-19 twice in recent times as well.

Ruturaj Gaikwad gets out for 10 before groundsman saga

Before the saga enveloped the cricketing segment on Twitter, Gaikwad was being criticized for not converting his chances in the series. The 25-year-old was dismissed for 10 (12), mistiming a slower one from Lungi Ngidi in the fourth over to mid-on.

It left India in a tricky position of 28/2 but rain interrupted once again and, this time, the match had to be called off. The series concluded at 2-2. Gaikwad's tally read 96 runs from five matches at an average of 19.20 and a strike rate of 131.50.

Apart from a half-century in the third T20I, he failed to impress, which could have a bearing on his place in the side during India's impending tour of Ireland which will also see other opening options like Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the squad.

