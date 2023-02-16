Fans vandalize Prithvi Shaw's friend's car in Mumbai after being denied a selfie; Police file a case against the accused 

A hoard of fans attacked Prithvi Shaw's friend's vehicle after the cricketer reportedly denied them selfies at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. According to a report by ABP, Shaw was not present inside the vehicle during the incident and a police complaint has been filed against the accused, Sana Gill and Shobit Thakur.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Mansion Club of the Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 15. The report states that the set of accused approached the player for a selfie inside the hotel, a request to which the cricketer obliged.

However, he declined the second time when asked by the accusers, after which the manager asked them to leave the premises.

TOI Mumbai @TOIMumbai Oshiwara Police has registered a case against 8 persons over an alleged attack on the car of a friend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after Shaw refused to take a selife for the second time with two people: #Mumbai Police (ANI) Oshiwara Police has registered a case against 8 persons over an alleged attack on the car of a friend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after Shaw refused to take a selife for the second time with two people: #Mumbai Police (ANI)

Furious at how the events turned out, the accused waited outside the hotel for him and his friend to make their way out. They tailed the friend's car, assuming that the cricketer would be present as well, and went on to halt it near the Jogeshwari Link Road Lotus petrol pump.

The accused then smashed the glass of the car with a baseball hat and also assaulted Shaw's friend. Furthermore, the accused even blackmailed him for ₹50,000.

Sources stated that Shaw left the hotel in a different car from the hotel, leaving him safe from the assault.

A police case has been filed by Shaw's friend at the Oshiwara Police Station

The cricketer's friend immediately reported to Oshiwara Police Station where his complaint was filed following a statement.

The police, who have stated they are currently investigating the incident, have booked Sana Gill and Shobit Thakur under sections 384,143, 148,149, 427,504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The young opening batter recently got an Indian call-up after over 18 months for the T20I series against New Zealand. His selection came on the back of his impressive form in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, where he also slammed the highest score by a Mumbai batter with a splendid 379 against Assam.

