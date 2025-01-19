Fans welcome Rohit Sharma with 'Mumbai Cha Raja' chants during the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma received a warm reception from his fans on his arrival at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, January 19. Many former and current Mumbai players, including legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, were in attendance at the iconic stadium to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Wankhede stadium hosted its first international match in 1975, a Test match between India and West Indies.

It has become the primary cricketing venue in Mumbai since then. It has hosted several high-profile matches over the years, including the 2011 ODI World Cup final, which India won amidst huge fanfare.

Wankhede Stadium has been Rohit Sharma's home venue throughout his domestic career and also in the IPL during his highly successful captaincy tenure with Mumbai Indians. This connection has made him a fan favorite for the locals. Fans showered their love on Rohit when he arrived for Wankhede Stadium's 50th-anniversary celebrations by chanting 'Mumbai Cha Raja'.

"I wanted the World Cup to come to Wankhede Stadium"- Rohit Sharma on 2024 T20 World Cup celebrations in Mumbai

During the function hosted by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for Wankhede Stadium's anniversary celebrations, Rohit Sharma revealed his desire to bring the T20 World Cup trophy to the venue. Team India won the tournament in West Indies in June last year. He said:

"In 2007, when we came back after winning the [T20] World Cup in South Africa, I had a small dream of bringing the World Cup here once. When we won the World Cup, I remember we were in Barbados. We were stuck there for three days due to storm and tornado. We were planning what to do when we go back to India."

He added:

"The plan to go to Delhi was decided, but what after that? Nobody knew anything. I wanted the World Cup to come to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. We won three World Cups recently. When we won in 2007 and 2011, the celebration was held at Wankhede. It was important to bring 2024 as well over here."

Rohit Sharma will next lead India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences on February 19.

