Faridabad school postpones Unit Test due to IND vs AUS 2023 ODI World Cup final

India are set to lock horns with Australia in the final of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

The ultimate showdown between the two cricketing giants will take place in front of a packed stadium and will also be watched by millions on television screens and mobile phones.

The craze of the summit clash even led a school in Faridabad to a Unit Test for classes XI to XII, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, November 20.

Sharing an official notification regarding the same, the school principal wrote:

"We at D.A.V.-14 Faridabad understand that cricket is a great way to bring families together as it is a game that can be enjoyed by people from all ages and from all walks of life. While we award you this family time, we hope that you thank the school by performing well in the upcoming examinations."

Expand Tweet

India have a chance to win the 2023 ODI World Cup without losing even a single match in the competition. The side go into the final with an unbeaten streak of 10 matches in the showpiece event.

"He wants to be part of this big occasion, and it's for us to do it for him" - Rohit Sharma head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup final

Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma stated that head coach Rahul Dravid has contributed significantly to the success of the side.

Rohit suggested that the legendary cricketer is very keen to be a part of a World Cup-winning team, and the players will give their best to win the silverware for their coach.

Speaking to the reporters on the eve of the final, he said:

"The way he stood by the players in difficult times, especially during the T20 World Cup, where we had a good run up until that semifinal, where we lost. How he reacted to certain situations and informing the players was helpful. He wants to be part of this big occasion, and it's for us to do it for him."

Notably, India secured a six-wicket win over Australia in the group stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup by successfully chasing down a tricky 200-run target in Chennai.