"Favourite for him is to play here and in Dharamsala" - Michael Atherton on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management in IND vs ENG Tests

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton has shared his thoughts on how he thinks India will manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload in the ongoing five-Test series. Atherton reckons the hosts should play him in Rajkot and Dharamsala, especially because the former's track is likely to be flat.

Bumrah has been India's best bowler across two Tests and played an integral role in their series-leveling 106-run win over England in Vishakhapatnam. The right-arm speedster has bagged 15 scalps in two Tests at 10.66, including nine in Vizag, with six of them coming in the 1st innings. He has also sent down over 40 overs in both Tests.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain, Atherton reckons India will need Bumrah on what could be a flat surface in the third Test in Rajkot. However, he is also aware of the short turnaround ahead of the next Test. Elaborating that the hosts could rest the pacer in Ranchi, the 55-year-old claimed:

"You want your cracker jack bowler, who can open up the game when the conditions are flat. But then it's a quick turnaround to Ranchi and then Dharamsala where you probably want your seamers to play as it's a bit cooler.

"I would've thought favourite for him is to play here and in Dharamsala. Depending upon how it goes here, they may look to rest him in Ranchi."

Bumrah ripped the game open on Day 2 on a flat surface in Vizag. He dismissed the likes of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes to give India a lead of 143. The performance also propelled the 30-year-old to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings.

"Rajkot has a reputation of being one of the flatter pitches" - Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton reflected that Rajkot has a docile surface. It is characterized by India amassing 650 against the West Indies in 2018 and England scoring three hundreds in an innings in 2016. He added:

"There are a few rumours in the Indian media. One that he might not be in the squad and will be rested for Rajkot. They prove to be unfounded. There are still a few rumour mills that they are looking to rest him at some point in the series.

"Rajkot has a reputation of being one of the flatter pitches - it only has had a couple of Tests. I think there have been 9 individual 100s scored. India scored 650 against the West Indies. In 2016-17, 3 England batters got hundreds."

Both teams have injury concerns ahead of the Rajkot Test, with Jack Leach and KL Rahul set to miss the fixture.

