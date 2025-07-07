"Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall" - Virat Kohli on India's historic win vs England in 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston

Virat Kohli recently congratulated Team India through an X post after their historic victory against England in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6. The Shubman Gill-led side beat England by 336 runs and levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Ad

Gill was the protagonist for the visiting team in the batting department, playing sensational knocks of 269 (387) and 161 (162) to set the platform. Akash Deep picked up ten wickets, while Mohammed Siraj ended with seven scalps on a flat surface. The duo stepped up in the bowling department and did not let India miss their spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah.

After the conclusion of the Test, Virat Kohli applauded the Indian players for a clinical show. He opined that they played fearless cricket and constantly pushed England back to the wall to clinch a memorable win. Kohli wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. @ShubmanGill @mdsirajofficial #AkashDeep

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket just before the ongoing Test series against England. Across 123 Tests, the 36-year-old accumulated 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, before pulling curtains on his 14-year storied career in the format.

"I'm feeling comfortable with my game" - Indian captain Shubman Gill after his POTM performance in 2nd Test vs England in Birmingham

Shubman Gill was adjudged Player of the Match at the post-match presentation for his astonishing batting performances across both innings in the second Test. Reflecting on the memorable win and his batting contributions, he said:

Ad

"All the things we spoke about after the last game, we were spot on with all of those things in this test. The way we came back with the ball, and on the field, was phenomenal. We were not going to drop those chances again in this test match with plenty of runs on the board. The way we were able to get through their top order was brilliant."

Ad

"Even Prasidh didn't get as many wickets as we expected, but he did well. Bowled with so much heart, got the ball to move both the ways. It was difficult to do, he did that and was magnificent for us. I'd say, I'm feeling comfortable with my game. Hopefully we can win the series with my contribution," Gill added.

The third Test of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy series will commence on Thursday (July 10) at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news