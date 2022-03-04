“Feed your focus” - Ishant Sharma shares picture of intense workout session

Experienced Team India pacer Ishant Sharma shared a picture of an intense workout session on his Instagram handle. The 33-year-old was among the senior members of the team who were dropped from the Test squad for the ongoing home series against Sri Lanka.

There were reports that the tall pacer would skip the Ranji Trophy tournament. Eventually, Sharma turned up for Delhi in the match against Jharkhand in Guwahati. However, he bowled only 13 overs in the game, claiming a solitary wicket.

On Friday, Ishant Sharma took to his Instagram handle and posted an image of his exercise session. Along with the picture, he shared an inspirational caption, which read:

“Feed your focus!”

Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were all recently demoted from the A category to B in the latest central contracts announced by BCCI. While A category players are paid ₹7 crores per year, B category cricketers are given a remuneration of ₹3 crores per annum.

Ishant went wicketless in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand in November last year. Before that, he looked out of sorts during the tour of England as well.

The seasoned pacer has played 105 Tests for India and has claimed 311 wickets at an average of 32.40 with 11 five-wicket hauls. He has also represented India in 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is.

“He has shown that he can bowl the tough overs” - Ajit Agarkar picks Ishant Sharma’s replacement

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels fast bowler Mohammed Siraj can take Ishant Sharma’s place in the Test team going forward. According to Agarkar, Siraj has shown during his short career that he can do the job.

During a discussion on Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are back (for the Sri Lanka series) – those are your two strike bowlers, but Mohammed Siraj has shown he can do that. He can bowl the long overs, whether in England or at times in South Africa, he has shown that he can bowl the tough overs.”

Siraj was not picked in the playing XI for the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. India went in with two pacers (Bumrah and Shami) and three spinners.

