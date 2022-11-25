"Feels like knockout match of World Cup" - Fans slam bowlers as Latham & Williamson hand India a hammering loss

Team India suffered their fifth successive loss in ODIs against New Zealand as the hosts coasted to a seven-wicket victory in the first of the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.
Chasing a target of 307, the record partnership between captain Kane Williamson and Tom Latham of 221* saw them get home with almost three overs to spare. The Indian bowlers were inconsistent with their line and length and on a small ground like Eden Park, they were certainly not going to get away with these mistakes.
Fans on Twitter slammed the Men in Blue for bowling freebies every now and then and for allowing the likes of Latham and Williamson to release the scoreboard pressure. Here are some of the reactions:
Tom Latham's career-best score floored Indian bowling
The Men in Blue got off to a decent start with the ball as the hosts were in a spot of bother at 88/3 towards the end of the 20th over. Tom Latham walked out to bat and him against the spinners was always going to be a battle worth watching.
The southpaw showed just how good he is against spin, making great use of the sweep shot every now and then and pouncing on the loose deliveries. The inconsistency of the pacers like Shardul Thakur and Arshdeep Singh didn't help either, as the pressure created from the other end was immediately released.
Latham scored a sparkling 145* and captain Williamson remained unbeaten on 94* as New Zealand gave Shikhar Dhawan and Co. an absolute hammering. The Men in Blue will need to come back stronger on Sunday if they want to avoid a series defeat.
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.