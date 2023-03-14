"Fifty overs does get harder the older you get" - Moeen Ali hints at retiring from ODI cricket after 2023 World Cup

Veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali has hinted that he could bow out of ODI cricket following this year's 50-over World Cup in India. The Warwickshire cricketer feels 50-over cricket becomes harder as and when the age increases.

Ali is one of the first names for England in both forms of white-ball cricket, given his spin-bowling and hard-hitting abilities. The off-spinner also played a significant role in England's T20 World Cup victory in Australia last year.

Speaking on talkSport2 ahead of the third and final T20I against Bangladesh, Ali said he is keen to play in the 2023 World Cup and win it, but doesn't see himself continuing in that format for long.

The Birmingham-born cricketer said:

"I don't set a lot of goals, but I want to play that World Cup, be a part of that World Cup and hopefully win that World Cup and then we'll see. I'm not saying I will retire or I'm not saying I won't retire."

He added:

"Another seven or eight months at 35 is a lot. I haven't decided but I have sort of an idea of what I want to try and do. Fifty overs does get harder the older you get, it's not easy to field and for sure it makes sense that I'll do that."

The southpaw was part of England's 50-over title triumph at home four years ago but is yet to peak with his performances in the format. In 129 ODIs, he has 2212 runs at 25.13 with three centuries. He has also taken 99 ODI scalps.

"Genuinely makes me really happy when I see players coming in" - Moeen Ali

Liam Livingstone is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball. (Credits: Getty)

Ali further commented that the likes of Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks are ready to take on the mantle in 50-over cricket over the next few years.

He stated:

"It could be a time where I'm thinking that's me done now and I might look at Livingstone and Jacksy and think 'you know what, my time is up, I'd rather these guys get ready for the next World Cup."

ICC @ICC



England are 110/4 after nine overs.



#ENGvPAK | bit.ly/ENGvPAKT20I-1 Liam Livingstone reaches fifty off just 17 balls, England's fastest half-century in T20I historyEngland are 110/4 after nine overs. Liam Livingstone reaches fifty off just 17 balls, England's fastest half-century in T20I history 👏 England are 110/4 after nine overs.#ENGvPAK | bit.ly/ENGvPAKT20I-1 https://t.co/JAYHwYePpY

The all-rounder concluded:

"It genuinely makes me really happy when I see players coming in. Whatever's best for us and the side and going to make us champions, that's more important and that's the bigger picture really."

Meanwhile, England are aiming for a consolation victory in the final T20I against Bangladesh after losing the series convincingly.

