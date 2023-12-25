"Finally some meaningful cricket after 19th November"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of much-anticipated Test series between India and South Africa

The two-match Test series between India and South Africa is all set to commence on Tuesday (December 26) at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah will feature for the first time after the heartbreaking 2023 World Cup final loss against Australia on November 19.

Team India has already played T20I and ODI series on the tour of South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav-led T20 side drew the three-match series by 1-1 margin. The Men in Blue then beat South Africa by 2-1 in the ODIs under the leadership of KL Rahul.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma is back to lead the visiting side in the Test matches. KL Rahul is expected to slot in as a wicket-keeping batter in the middle-order for this series in the absence of Ishan Kishan.

Indian cricket fans have been waiting highly enthusiastically to witness high-octane action between the two top teams in red-ball cricket in challenging conditions. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"I expect them to score lots of runs in these two Test matches"- Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of Test series vs South Africa

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar recently previewed the upcoming two-match series in South Africa and opined that the host bowling attack lacks edge.

He felt that veteran Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might score runs heavily in the series due to the inexperience in the South African bowling attack. During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Gavaskar said:

"They are experienced batters, who are coming after playing everywhere, so I expect them to score lots of runs in these two Test matches. Not only because they have got so much talent, but this time around, I think the South African attack does not have that edge."

He continued:

"With the absence of Nortje, with the likely absence of Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, the South African attack looks a little bit short on experience, I am not saying short of class. So I feel these two batters will score lots of runs and help the Indian team post a big score."

Do you think India can win their first Test series in South Africa this time around? Let us know in the comments section below.

