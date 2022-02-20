"Finally!" - Twitter reacts as India play Ruturaj Gaikwad in 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Ruturaj Gaikwad's wait for an India appearance came to an end as he was named in the playing XI in the third and final T20 International (T20I) against West Indies at the Eden Gardens today. This will be Gaikwad's third T20I, having played two games in Sri Lanka last year.

Social media erupted with joy as the IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner was finally given a match by India despite him being in the ODI squad in South Africa and the ODI and T20I squads at home against the Windies.

There was also praise for pacer Avesh Khan, who was handed his maiden international cap today.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the batting for India tonight 🤜🤛
Go well, lads!

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Quite a gesture from Rohit to let Ishan Kishan stay on top of the order with Ruturaj Gaikwad today. Quite a gesture from Rohit to let Ishan Kishan stay on top of the order with Ruturaj Gaikwad today.

Karthi @usernametherila Gaikwad is in Gaikwad is in 😍😍😍

Amazing call by team management to let #Gaikwad open while #RohitSharma brings himself down the order instead of say pushing #ishankishan down. Brilliant brilliant call and absolute pleasure to see sound decisions taken keeping future in mind.

DS @TheBombae_girl Bring it on Ruturaj Gaikwad 🤩🤩 Bring it on Ruturaj Gaikwad 🤩🤩

Gaikwad should be playing all the formats for the country btw.

Finally Gaikwad!
Gaikwad should be playing all the formats for the country btw.

Finally Ruturaj Gaikwad gets his chance.

Really happy for both today.

Avesh Khan Making his debut today.
Finally Ruturaj Gaikwad gets his chance.
Really happy for both today.
The new era just begins from now

Rituraj Gaikwad & Aavesh Khan two new chapter Starts Today ...

Chirag Gupta @ChiragG14 Ruturaj Gaikwad is an exceptional talent. I hope we give him a good run and various more opportunities to cement his place. #INDvWI Ruturaj Gaikwad is an exceptional talent. I hope we give him a good run and various more opportunities to cement his place. #INDvWI

Ruturaj Gaikwad among four changes in Indian team

India made four changes to the team that won the first two T20Is. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were rested, with both players leaving the bio-bubble. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer came into the team in the places of Kohli and Pant, who had both hit half-centuries in the 2nd T20I.

Shardul Thakur came into the team in the place of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal while Avesh Khan replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India opted to play with Ravi Bishnoi as the sole spinner, probably as they look to try out different pacers.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma said he would play lower in the order, with Gaikwad pushed up to open with Kishan and Iyer playing at No. 3.

Playing XIs

India: R Gaikwad, I Kishan (wk), R Sharma (c), S Iyer, S Yadav, V Iyer, D Chahar, H Patel, S Thakur, A Khan, R Bishnoi

West Indies: S Hope, K Mayers, N Pooran (wk), K Pollard (c), R Powell, R Chase, J Holder, R Shepherd, F Allen, D Drakes, H Walsh

