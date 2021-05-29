"Fine-tuning the kit" - Ajinkya Rahane gears up for England tour

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is busy fine-tuning his kit ahead of the England tour. The entire Indian contingent will leave for the UK on June 2 for a three-month-long tour.

Rahane will be a key member of the Team India squad as they look to win the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship. The 32-year-old posted an image of a couple of bats with the caption:

"Fine-tuning the kit as we prepare to fly down to England soon."

Ajinkya Rahane is currently undergoing a strict quarantine in Mumbai before the Indian contingent leaves for the UK. The Indian team will have to undergo another quarantine for 10 days after they touch base in Southampton.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 1095 runs - the most by an Indian player in the World Test Championship

Rahane has been a vital cog in the Indian team for the last few years. He even led the side during India's historic 2-1 win against Australia last year in Virat Kohli's absence.

While there has been a lot of debate about his role in the side, one cannot deny Ajinkya Rahane's contributions. His century at Lord's during his first tour of England back in 2014, though, made a long-lasting impression on Indian cricket lovers.

Rahane, however, endured a difficult tour the last time Team India toured the UK, dishing out only two fifties from 10 innings. The 32-year-old, who has blown hot and cold in recent games, will have a point to prove in the coming months. He has only managed one century and one fifty in his last eight Tests.

Most runs in ICC World Test Championship:



Marnus Labuschagne - 1675

Joe Root - 1660

Steve Smith - 1341

Ben Stokes - 1334

Ajinkya Rahane - 1095

Rohit Sharma - 1030 — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) May 23, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane will enter the WTC final as India's highest run-scorer with 1095 runs from 28 innings at an average of 43.80, including three centuries and six fifties.

India will play New Zealand in the WTC final, which starts on June 18. This will be followed by a five-match Test series against England.