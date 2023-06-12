"Fines for umpires?" - Fans troll ICC as Shubman Gill, Australia, and India fined after WTC 2023 final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, June 12, fined Shubman Gill, Team India, and WTC 2023 champions Australia after the conclusion of the ultimate Test.

Gill, who fell victim to a controversial decision during Day 4 of the one-off Test, has been charged 15% of his match fees for public criticism of his dismissal. This came after Gill posted a picture of Cameron Green touching the ball on the ground, which was adjudged out by the TV umpire Richard Kettleborough.

Meanwhile, India and Australia were fined heavily as the two sides lost 100 and 80 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the WTC final.

For the uninitiated, 44 overs were reportedly lost in the ultimate Test. According to 7 Cricket, only 85, 74.3, and 75.4 overs were bowled during the first three days of the Test match. Generally, 90 overs are bowled per day in Tests.

7Cricket @7Cricket



Day 1: 85

Day 2: 74.3

Day 3: 75.4



What can be done to speed up the over rate in Test cricket? Without any time lost to weather, overs bowled by day in the World Test Championship Final:Day 1: 85Day 2: 74.3Day 3: 75.4What can be done to speed up the over rate in Test cricket? #WTCFinal Without any time lost to weather, overs bowled by day in the World Test Championship Final:Day 1: 85Day 2: 74.3Day 3: 75.4What can be done to speed up the over rate in Test cricket? #WTCFinal https://t.co/RuKfVdXFep

Fans on Twitter criticized the ICC as Gill, India, and Australia were docked heavy fines in the WTC 2023 final. One tweeted:

"Fines for umpires when? What toxicity is this?"

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

sathwik @sathwik77 @ICC If anything the only person who needs to be fined for that decision is Richard Kettleborough!🤡 @ICC If anything the only person who needs to be fined for that decision is Richard Kettleborough!🤡

Shreyas 🇮🇳 @Shreyas_M18 @ICC 15% of gill's match fee should be used for Richard Kettleborough eye check up 👁️👁️ @ICC 15% of gill's match fee should be used for Richard Kettleborough eye check up 👁️👁️

Ripson Lobo @Ripsylobo12

Thank you

Sincerely Indian fans. @ICC Dear ICC, can you use the 15% fees that you deducted from Shubman Gill for checkup of Kettleboroughs eyes.Thank youSincerely Indian fans. @ICC Dear ICC, can you use the 15% fees that you deducted from Shubman Gill for checkup of Kettleboroughs eyes. Thank youSincerely Indian fans.

Umer Ali Khawaja @UmerAliKhawaja @ICC V goo decision. Fans pay a lot to watch the game and not time waste. Also Gill’ decision is v good @ICC V goo decision. Fans pay a lot to watch the game and not time waste. Also Gill’ decision is v good

Sharvilak Thakore @sharvilak11 @ICC Richard Kettelborough should also be fined 2 weeks of his wages for making such a blunder in the final of such a prestigious ICC tournament . @ICC Richard Kettelborough should also be fined 2 weeks of his wages for making such a blunder in the final of such a prestigious ICC tournament .

Rohan @MyChess2 @ICC Cool ICC has another method of extracting money! @ICC Cool ICC has another method of extracting money!

NIKHIL RANE @NyksarRane @ICC Shubmam gill be like 35lac ka toh humara investment hai toh phir 36 lac ka ghaata kaise hua @ICC Shubmam gill be like 35lac ka toh humara investment hai toh phir 36 lac ka ghaata kaise hua 😂😁

“Overrates unacceptable” – Brad Hogg backs ICC for penalizing India and Australia for slow over-rate in WTC 2023 final

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has backed the ICC for heavy fines on India and Australia for slow over-rate. The 52-year-old tweeted:

“Overrates Unacceptable. ICC on the money with fines. [This] Should be the norm in all formats & competitions. Cricket's entertainment value includes a player's match awareness. Team meetings & drinks breaks are for the planning not during play. Over!”

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg

Over!

#INDvAUS #WTCFinal Overrates Unacceptable. ICC on the money with fines. Should be the norm in all formats & competitions. Cricket's entertainment value includes a players match awareness. Team meetings & drinks breaks are for the planning not during play.Over! Overrates Unacceptable. ICC on the money with fines. Should be the norm in all formats & competitions. Cricket's entertainment value includes a players match awareness. Team meetings & drinks breaks are for the planning not during play.Over! #INDvAUS #WTCFinal

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, on the other hand, believes that instead of fining the team, it’s better to penalize 20 runs for every slow over in international cricket. He tweeted:

“Fines don’t work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over ..”

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



How do we fix it? 🤔 >> A total of 44 overs, nearly half a day’s play, was lost in this week’s WTC final due to slow over-ratesHow do we fix it? 🤔 >> bit.ly/3qARE8a A total of 44 overs, nearly half a day’s play, was lost in this week’s WTC final due to slow over-rates 😳How do we fix it? 🤔 >> bit.ly/3qARE8a https://t.co/PoxcmGAjm9 Fines don’t work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over .. twitter.com/foxcricket/sta… Fines don’t work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over .. twitter.com/foxcricket/sta…

Click here to check out the WTC 2023 final full scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes