"Fines for umpires?" - Fans troll ICC as Shubman Gill, Australia, and India fined after WTC 2023 final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, June 12, fined Shubman Gill, Team India, and WTC 2023 champions Australia after the conclusion of the ultimate Test.
Gill, who fell victim to a controversial decision during Day 4 of the one-off Test, has been charged 15% of his match fees for public criticism of his dismissal. This came after Gill posted a picture of Cameron Green touching the ball on the ground, which was adjudged out by the TV umpire Richard Kettleborough.
Meanwhile, India and Australia were fined heavily as the two sides lost 100 and 80 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the WTC final.
For the uninitiated, 44 overs were reportedly lost in the ultimate Test. According to 7 Cricket, only 85, 74.3, and 75.4 overs were bowled during the first three days of the Test match. Generally, 90 overs are bowled per day in Tests.
“Overrates unacceptable” – Brad Hogg backs ICC for penalizing India and Australia for slow over-rate in WTC 2023 final
Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has backed the ICC for heavy fines on India and Australia for slow over-rate. The 52-year-old tweeted:
“Overrates Unacceptable. ICC on the money with fines. [This] Should be the norm in all formats & competitions. Cricket's entertainment value includes a player's match awareness. Team meetings & drinks breaks are for the planning not during play. Over!”
Former England captain Michael Vaughan, on the other hand, believes that instead of fining the team, it’s better to penalize 20 runs for every slow over in international cricket. He tweeted:
“Fines don’t work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over ..”
