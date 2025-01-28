"Finished RCB wicketkeepers quota" - Top 10 funny memes after first innings of 3rd India vs England 2025 T20I in Rajkot

Team India and England are currently facing off in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The hosts won the first two T20Is in Kolkata and Chennai, respectively, to take a 2-0 lead in the rubber.

England batted first in the ongoing contest and notched up a respectable total of 171/9 in 20 overs on a decent batting surface.

Fans enjoyed the action-packed first innings of the third T20I between the two top teams on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Phil Salt joined the academy under 'finished RCB wicketkeepers quota'."

Here are a few other memes:

Varun Chakravarthy picks up a five-wicket haul to help India restrict England to 171/9 in 3rd T20I 2025

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first for the third match on the trot. Ben Duckett (51) gave England a brisk start after they lost Phil Salt early and set up a good platform for the middle order. The visitors reached 83/2 in nine overs on the back of a 76-run partnership between Duckett and Jos Buttler (24).

However, things went downhill after Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Buttler in the ninth over to give India a massive breakthrough. Duckett also followed his captain to the pavilion in the next over after a mistimed slog against Axar Patel.

England vice-captain Harry Brook's disappointing run in the series continued as he got cleaned up by Ravi Bishnoi after a labored knock of 8 (10).

Varun Chakravarthy then spun a web around the English middle and lower order with four wickets in his last two overs to reduce them to 127/8. Liam Livingstone (43), Adil Rashid (10*) and Mark Wood (10*) chipped in with a few runs in the end to take their side to 171.

