"Finished RCB wicketkeepers quota" - Top 10 funny memes after first innings of 3rd India vs England 2025 T20I in Rajkot

By Balakrishna
Modified Jan 28, 2025 21:39 IST
Fans react after 1st innings on Tuesday. (Image: X - BCCI, @GemsOfCricket, Instagram - worldofcricketmemes_)
Team India and England are currently facing off in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The hosts won the first two T20Is in Kolkata and Chennai, respectively, to take a 2-0 lead in the rubber.

England batted first in the ongoing contest and notched up a respectable total of 171/9 in 20 overs on a decent batting surface.

Fans enjoyed the action-packed first innings of the third T20I between the two top teams on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Phil Salt joined the academy under 'finished RCB wicketkeepers quota'."
Here are a few other memes:

Varun Chakravarthy picks up a five-wicket haul to help India restrict England to 171/9 in 3rd T20I 2025

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first for the third match on the trot. Ben Duckett (51) gave England a brisk start after they lost Phil Salt early and set up a good platform for the middle order. The visitors reached 83/2 in nine overs on the back of a 76-run partnership between Duckett and Jos Buttler (24).

However, things went downhill after Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Buttler in the ninth over to give India a massive breakthrough. Duckett also followed his captain to the pavilion in the next over after a mistimed slog against Axar Patel.

England vice-captain Harry Brook's disappointing run in the series continued as he got cleaned up by Ravi Bishnoi after a labored knock of 8 (10).

Varun Chakravarthy then spun a web around the English middle and lower order with four wickets in his last two overs to reduce them to 127/8. Liam Livingstone (43), Adil Rashid (10*) and Mark Wood (10*) chipped in with a few runs in the end to take their side to 171.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
हिन्दी