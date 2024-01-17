“Finishing likes me… I can’t avoid” - Fans react as Rinku Singh smashes 69 off 39 balls in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Rinku Singh once starred with the bat for India, this time in the third and final T20I against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

The left-handed batter smashed 69 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 176.92, including six maximums and two boundaries. He smashed three consecutive sixes in the 20th over off Karim Janat to help India put up a 200+ target.

The youngster came in when the hosts were tottering at 22/4 and shared an unbeaten 190-run partnership with India captain Rohit Sharma. It was Rinku’s second half-century for the Men in Blue.

Expand Tweet

Rinku previously returned with unbeaten scores of 16 and nine in the first two T20Is against Afghanistan. He recently hit his maiden fifty in South Africa, scoring an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls in the first T20I to recover India from a similar situation. The 26-year-old had amassed 105 runs in four innings during the home T20I series against Australia.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Rinku Singh for another savior knock for the Men in Blue. One user wrote:

“Finishing likes me… I can’t avoid.”

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh help India set 213-run target for Afghanistan in 3rd T20I

A clinical batting performance from Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh helped India post 212/4 against Afghanistan in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit smashed 121 runs off 69 balls at a strike rate of 175.36, hitting eight sixes and 11 boundaries.

With the record fifth T20I ton, Rohit also returned to form, having departed for ducks in the first two games against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson got out for golden ducks. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube got out for scores of four and one, respectively.

Fareed Ahmad starred with the ball for Afghanistan, returning with stunning figures of 3/20, while Azmatullah Omarzai bagged one wicket.

India have already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series with a six-wicket win in the first two games. Shivam Dube scored half-centuries in both games.

Click here to follow the IND vs AFG live score and updates.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App