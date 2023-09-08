"First concussion substitute legend in cricket"- Fans react as concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne hits match-winning 80* vs South Africa

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne came in as a concussion substitute and played a sensational match-winning knock in the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday, September 7, at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Labuschagne hit 80* (93) to help Australia win the match by three wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series.

After being asked to bat first in the contest, South Africa bundled out for 222 in 49 overs. Temba Bavuma (114) led his side from the front by hitting a magnificent century, while Marco Jansen (32) lent him some support in the lower middle order. All the other batters failed on a tricky surface. Josh Hazlewood (3/41) and Marcus Stoinis (2/20) were the picks of Australian bowlers.

Marco Jansen then dismissed David Warner for a 2-ball duck in the very first over to give a positive start to the hosts. Travis Head (33) and Mitchell Marsh (17) tried to play aggressively but could not last long. The South African pacers bowled well and reduced Australia to 113/7 in 16.3 overs to put their side in the driver's seat.

Cameron Green left the field in the powerplay after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Kagiso Rabada. Marnus Labuschagne was roped into the playing XI as a concussion substitute for him. He played with positive intent from the onset and forged a 112-run partnership with Ashton Agar (48*) to help Australia reach the target in 40.2 overs.

The Australian absorbed the pressure well and played sensibly with the lower-order batters while maintaining a healthy scoring rate to impress everyone. En route to 80, Marnus Labuschagne hit eight boundaries.

Fans were impressed with the substitute's batting performance against South Africa and expressed their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of them:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It was great how things came together: Marnus Labuschagne after his match-winning knock

At the post-match presentation, Player of the Match Marnus Labuschagne reflected on his performance and said:

"What a roller-coaster! My mum was adamant that I was playing, but I said I was not playing. Funny things happen after a concussion! I've been pretty disappointed with my One Day cricket game, so I decided to have a break and right the wrong things I've been doing."

He added:

"There were things that I wanted to improve against spin and pace. Didn't have the pressure last night of batting. It was great how things came together."

Australia and South Africa will square off in the second ODI of the series on Saturday (September 9) at the same venue.