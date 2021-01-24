First play for England, then go to IPL: Kevin Pietersen

Former player Kevin Pietersen has expressed his disappointment over England's team selection for the first two Tests against India.

England have rested one of their senior batsmen, Jonny Bairstow, for the first two Tests, along with all-rounder Sam Curran and pacer Mark Wood. Attacking wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will also fly back home after the first Test.

Kevin Pietersen said that the best England players should play as many games as possible against a strong Indian side, especially away from home. The former cricketer-turned-commentator added that following their commitments to their country, the cricketers can play the IPL and earn hefty sums, tweeting in this regard:

“Cash is king for every sportsman. They're a business! They can have a break after that."

The BEST England players will want to play as many games as possible against India, in India.

PICK THEM!



Then they go to IPL & earn everything they deserve. Cash is king for every sportsman. They’re a business!



They can have a break after that! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021

Kevin Pietersen termed England’s decision to not play their best team ‘disrespectful’ to both England fans and India. In another tweet, the 40-year-old wrote:

"Big debate on whether ENG have picked their best team to play India in the 1st Test. Winning IN India is as good a feeling as winning in Aus. Bairstow has to play! Broad/Anderson have to play."

Big debate on whether ENG have picked their best team to play India in the 1st Test.

Winning IN India is as good a feeling as winning in Aus.

It’s disrespectful to ENG fans & also @BCCI to NOT play your best team.



Bairstow has to play!

Broad/Anderson have to play! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021

England and India will face off in a four-match Test series, which begins in Chennai on February 5.

Kevin Pietersen’s views in sync with Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan's

Advertisement

Two other former England captains - Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan - have echoed Kevin Pieterson's views about the selectors' decision to rest Bairstow for the first two Tests against India.

Hussain urged the selectors to have a rethink on Bairstow. He was quoted as saying by Sky Sports in this regard:

"I would say it's a concern that one of England's best three players of spin. I would say Bairstow is alongside Joe Root and Ben Stokes in that -- has been given a boarding pass home and the others are going to Chennai. I'd have to rethink."

Hussain further elaborated:

"It must be an absolute nightmare what the players have been through (during these COVID times). They had the whole of last summer and then had the IPL. Then it was South Africa, now Sri Lanka, then India and then IPL again. (But) Should you be resting or rotating for India or do you turn up to the first Test of that India series, an iconic series, and pick your best side?"

Vaughan, on the other hand, tweeted that 'the world is officially mad', reacting to the England selectors’ decision to rest Bairstow.