'Why you so cute?' - Kevin Pietersen leaves cheeky comment on Yuvraj Singh's photo in front of Burj Khalifa

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently shared pictures on his Instagram account from his visit to Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Captioning the post ‘#burjkhalifa !!!!’, Yuvraj posted a picture with Burj Khalifa visible in the background.

There were many interesting comments on Yuvraj’s post, none more than former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen cheekily asking him - "why you so cute".

Yuvraj Singh and Pietersen had a lot of memorable on-field battles. Pietersen, in fact, struggled against Yuvraj’s slow left-arm spin, and even famously referred to him as a ‘pie-chucker’. Post-retirement though, the duo seem to share a strong friendship and often take friendly digs at each other on social media platforms.

Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech reacts to his Burj Khalifa post

Apart from Pietersen, Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech also commented on the southpaw's post on Instagram, calling him "handsome" while former teammate Harbhajan Singh praised his former Indian cricket teammate in Punjabi.

Yuvraj Singh's visit to UAE comes just after the culmination of IPL 2020, with the Mumbai Indians having beaten the Delhi Capitals by five wickets to lift their fifth IPL trophy.

The former Indian all-rounder featured in 11 seasons of the IPL, most recently in the 2019 edition of the tournament. After a disappointing 2019 IPL for Mumbai Indians, the southpaw decided to play for other T20 leagues, and did not feature in this year’s IPL.

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket in 2019 having amassed 8701 runs from 204 ODIs, 1900 runs from 40 Tests and 1177 runs from 58 T20Is.

He was a pivotal part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup wins, and is famously remembered for having slammed England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 World Cup clash.