"First time I have bowled to him"- Nathan Lyon believes Rachin Ravindra will be a 'superstar'

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon bowled to young New Zealand southpaw Rachin Ravindra for the first time during the ongoing Test between the two countries in Wellington on Day 3, Saturday.

Ravindra is on 56*(94), as the Kiwis found themselves at 111/3 at Stumps on Day 3, chasing a record target of 369. Lyon was impressed with the way Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell (12*) weathered the storm after the hosts were reeling at 59/3.

Here's what Nathan Lyon told reporters about Rachin Ravindra after the end of play on Day 3:

"You got to give respect and credit where credit's due, I thought Rachin and Daryl played superb innings there. Rachin seems like a really good player, first time I have bowled to him. Watched a lot of him during the World Cup and he's going to be a superstar. He played very well there."

New Zealand still need 268 runs to win the game with seven wickets in hand. They would be desperate to see Ravindra and Mitchell swell their overnight partnership further and give their team a genuine chance of chasing the target.

Nathan Lyon speaks on the amount of turn available on New Zealand pitches

Nathan Lyon was naturally delighted to see the spinners get considerable help from the pitches in New Zealand of late. South African off-spinner Dane Piedt recently enjoyed some success during their Test series there and Glenn Phillips also picked up a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the ongoing Test.

On this, Lyon stated:

"Great day of Test cricket. I am a big fan when the ball spins obviously. I thought Glenn bowled pretty well to take five wickets, hats off to him. Pretty good day. (Surprised to see spin in New Zealand?) No, not after watching that Test against South Africa. When they left Mitch Santner out, I was pretty surprised. I am not sure where that Test was but I was at home licking my lips."

New Zealand are yet to beat Australia in a Test match since 2011 and after the end of play on Day 2, it looked like the hosts won't be able to break the jinx in Wellington. However, a spirited comeback on Saturday kept the Kiwis in the hunt and set up for a potential humdinger on Day 4.

