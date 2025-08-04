"Fitting end to an incredible series" - India's cricket fraternity revels in joy after stupendous comeback win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Mohul Bhowmick
Published Aug 04, 2025 17:37 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

India came from behind in stunning fashion to beat England by six runs in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval on Monday, August 4. Set a target of 374 in the fourth innings, England collapsed from being 332-4 to get bowled out for 367.

Mohammed Siraj was the wrecker-in-chief for India in this innings, finishing with figures of 5/104. He had been equally effective in the first innings, returning with figures of 4/86. India showed immense faith in themselves and pushed the game till the end to achieve this incredible result on Day 5 of the match.

India's cricket fraternity took note of this victory and applauded Shubman Gill's boys. Many of them took to the social media site X to share their emotions after this hard-fought victory. Leading the way was India and Saurashtra batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who is currently on commentating duties in England.

"Historic win! Belief and character shown by the team was brilliant to see! Fitting end to what has been an incredible series. Nothing quite like Test Cricket! (sic)," wrote Cheteshwar Pujara.

You can see his tweet here:

Here are a few other reactions from notable cricketers:

"Well played India!! What a series… #INDvsEND Well done to everyone involved from both teams. Stunning performance today by @mdsirajofficial and @prasidh43 to hold their nerves. Congratulations @ShubmanGill and the team for a great series!" wrote Anil Kumble.
"Test cricket doesn’t get better than this. Tense finish, pressure moments, and character on display. Well done @BCCI," wrote Ajinkya Rahane.
"What a solid show, boys! Love watching this team fight and finish strong till the very end," tweeted Surya Kumar Yadav.
"Brilliant from Siraj and prasidh. What a win for us Great Test match . mdsirajofficial @prasidh43 @BCCI Congratulations to every member of the team @ShubmanGill Tum sab ne jeeta DIL . Love you guys (sic)," wrote Harbhajan Singh.
England collapsed to hand India victory in the fifth Test

England collapsed to hand India victory in this match, allowing the visitors to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat. On Sunday, August 3, which was Day 4 of the match, the hosts appeared to be in complete control over proceedings.

Harry Brook (105) and star batter Joe Root (111) batted with such ease that India were staring down the barrel, and at a probable defeat on that day itself. However, both of them got out one after the other, leading others to take over the reins.

Rain intervened, and the rest of the day had to be abandoned. When India returned on Day 5, they were intent on giving it their best shot, and Mohammed Siraj did just that, sending Jamie Smith back to the pavilion, followed by Jamie Overton.

Josh Tongue was then taken care of by Prasidh Krishna. This led to Chris Woakes, who had dislocated his shoulder, walking out to bat with his arm in a sling. However, Siraj cleaned up Gus Atkinson from the other end to lead India to a famous win.

About the author
Mohul Bhowmick

Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.

An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.

His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.

Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.

In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
