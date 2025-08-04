"Fitting end to an incredible series" - India's cricket fraternity revels in joy after stupendous comeback win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

India came from behind in stunning fashion to beat England by six runs in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval on Monday, August 4. Set a target of 374 in the fourth innings, England collapsed from being 332-4 to get bowled out for 367.Mohammed Siraj was the wrecker-in-chief for India in this innings, finishing with figures of 5/104. He had been equally effective in the first innings, returning with figures of 4/86. India showed immense faith in themselves and pushed the game till the end to achieve this incredible result on Day 5 of the match.India's cricket fraternity took note of this victory and applauded Shubman Gill's boys. Many of them took to the social media site X to share their emotions after this hard-fought victory. Leading the way was India and Saurashtra batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who is currently on commentating duties in England.&quot;Historic win! Belief and character shown by the team was brilliant to see! Fitting end to what has been an incredible series. Nothing quite like Test Cricket! (sic),&quot; wrote Cheteshwar Pujara.You can see his tweet here:Here are a few other reactions from notable cricketers:&quot;Well played India!! What a series… #INDvsEND Well done to everyone involved from both teams. Stunning performance today by @mdsirajofficial and @prasidh43 to hold their nerves. Congratulations @ShubmanGill and the team for a great series!&quot; wrote Anil Kumble.&quot;Test cricket doesn’t get better than this. Tense finish, pressure moments, and character on display. Well done @BCCI,&quot; wrote Ajinkya Rahane.&quot;What a solid show, boys! Love watching this team fight and finish strong till the very end,&quot; tweeted Surya Kumar Yadav.&quot;Brilliant from Siraj and prasidh. What a win for us Great Test match . mdsirajofficial @prasidh43 @BCCI Congratulations to every member of the team @ShubmanGill Tum sab ne jeeta DIL . Love you guys (sic),&quot; wrote Harbhajan Singh.England collapsed to hand India victory in the fifth TestEngland collapsed to hand India victory in this match, allowing the visitors to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat. On Sunday, August 3, which was Day 4 of the match, the hosts appeared to be in complete control over proceedings.Harry Brook (105) and star batter Joe Root (111) batted with such ease that India were staring down the barrel, and at a probable defeat on that day itself. However, both of them got out one after the other, leading others to take over the reins.Rain intervened, and the rest of the day had to be abandoned. When India returned on Day 5, they were intent on giving it their best shot, and Mohammed Siraj did just that, sending Jamie Smith back to the pavilion, followed by Jamie Overton.Josh Tongue was then taken care of by Prasidh Krishna. This led to Chris Woakes, who had dislocated his shoulder, walking out to bat with his arm in a sling. However, Siraj cleaned up Gus Atkinson from the other end to lead India to a famous win.