"For every 19 November, there will always be a 4th March" - Fans erupt as India beat Australia by 4 wickets in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Team India secured a stunning four-wicket win over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. With the win, the Men in Blue made it to their third consecutive final of the ICC event.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. Steve Smith played a captain's knock for his team, scoring 73 runs off 96 balls. Alex Carey also chipped in with a fine performance, contributing 61 runs off 57 balls before being run out courtesy of a brilliant direct hit by Shreyas Iyer.

The Aussies were bowled out for 264. Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy claimed two scalps apiece.

The Men in Blue's run chase began on a shaky note, with openers Shubman Gil and Rohit Sharma falling within the first eight overs. Virat Kohli once again stepped up and delivered under pressure. The veteran batter finished with 84 runs from 98 balls.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scored 45 and 42*, respectively. Hardik Pandya also played an important 28-run knock off 24 balls. India chased down the target in 48.1 overs to advance to the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

Several fans took to social media to express their delight over India's triumph over Australia in the knockout encounter. A few also suggested that the win was even sweeter as they eliminated Australia, who shattered the Rohit Sharma-led team's dreams in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Here are some of the top reactions:

"Absolutely wonderful win. Kohli anchored the innings. Good contributions from Iyer, Rahul & Axar. Bring the #ChampionsTrophy home lads ! Chak De," wrote a fan.

"A stellar performance takes India into the finals! Sheer dominance, brilliant strategy, and unwavering determination—this team is unstoppable. One last step to ultimate glory, let’s bring it home," commented another.

"Truly Deserving Team India on the path to making History," chimed in yet another.

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal for his clutch knock. India will face the winner of the second semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa. The summit clash will take place at the same venue on Sunday, March 9.

"We were clinical with the bat in hand" - Rohit Sharma on India's performance in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma praised his team's batting performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. He stated that the side's approach was to focus on the situation rather than the wicket.

During the post-match presentation, Sharma said:

"Till the last ball is bowled, nothing is certain. I felt that it was a decent total at the halfway mark and I thought we were clinical with the bat in hand. (On the surface) It looked better, but that has been the nature of the surfaces. We played better today and the batters we had, it was about playing good cricket and understanding the situation rather than reading too much into the wicket. Leave it up to them to make their own decisions."

The second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy, featuring New Zealand and South Africa, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5.

