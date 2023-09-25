"For everyone who stood by me"- Shreyas Iyer pens emotional note for supporters after fantastic hundred in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Shreyas Iyer put up an emotional post on X after his third ODI hundred for India against Australia in Indore on Sunday, September 24. Iyer scored a fantastic knock of 105 off just 90 balls and helped lay the foundation for a massive score.

About a year ago, Iyer seemed to be batting like a dream and it was clear that the Men in Blue would back him at No. 4 in the upcoming 2023 World Cup. However, a major injury in his lower back saw him miss out on several months of cricketing action.

His India comeback in the Asia Cup was also short-lived due to a back spasm. However, with questions being raised on his place in the side, it was a timely hundred for Shreyas Iyer. He thanked everyone who supported him during his tough times through a picture that was captioned:

"For everyone who stood by me ❤️"

Was desperate to come back strong: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer recalled the hardships he had to face in the period that he was out due to back surgery. He claimed that he was desperate to get an opportunity to score and he is thankful that it worked out well for him.

Here's what he told reporters after the game:

“I was desperate to come back and come back strong. I was waiting to convert the starts which I got in the previous games. Today I got the opportunity, I am grateful,” said Iyer. To be honest I was not doubting my abilities because I knew I was batting brilliantly in the nets, also the start I got against Pakistan. Just a matter of one innings and I knew it was around the corner, thankfully I was able to execute."

Iyer has arguably sealed his place at No. 4 in the World Cup with that hundred.