Rishabh Pant knows his game very well, you don't want to disturb that: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane talked about how the dressing room allows someone like Rishabh Pant to play his natural game as giving him too much advice could hamper his playing style.

The Indian vice-captain said they often leave Pant alone and back his abilities to come good.

Rishabh Pant finished the Border Gavaskar Trophy as India's top run-getter even though he didn't play the first Test. His second innings knock of 89* at Brisbane is now an integral part of Indian cricket history.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Ajinkya Rahane said the team doesn't need to give Pant much advice as he knows his game well.

"For a player like Rishabh, you don’t want him to think too much, or tell him too much… He knows his game really well, he plays in a certain fashion, and you don’t want to disturb that. Because of his innings, we were in a situation to win the Test match in Sydney… So for a player like him, you just want to leave him alone, back him and just ask him to play his normal game," said Rahane.

Rishabh Pant has divided opinions among the cricket fraternity ever since his India debut.

However, after the historic series win against Australia, the 23-year-old is now a front-runner for the wicketkeeper's slot in the longest format.

Rishabh Pant's impressive record against Australia

India went in with Wriddhiman Saha for the first game of the series, but they soon realized their mistake and went back to Rishabh Pant.

It was a bit surprising that the southpaw didn't start the series as he had a decent outing in Australia last time.

The left-handed batsman scored 350 runs at an average of 58.33, including a career-best of 159* in the 2018-19 series.

In the recently concluded series, he finished with 274 runs in three Tests at an average of 45.66.

Such numbers against Australia down under indicate how Team India should allow Rishabh Pant's natural game to flourish.