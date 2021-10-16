"How they fit Josh Hazlewood in the eleven is going to be interesting" - Adam Gilchrist opines Australia might drop one of the pacers

Former Australian great Adam Gilchrist believes seamer Josh Hazlewood has made an irrefutable case to be in the playing eleven for the T20 World Cup. Adam Gilchrist also highlighted Glenn Maxwell's importance as Australia eye their maiden T20 crown.

While Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins might be Australia's key men for the tournament, Josh Hazlewood has thrived in the slow conditions in the UAE. Hazlewood's nagging line and length played an integral role in the Chennai Super Kings' title win. The right-arm seamer had figures of 4-0-29-2 in the final.

Adam Gilchrist believes that Josh Hazlewood has thrown his hands up. Australia have a selection headache as they might need to drop either Pat Cummins or Mitchell Starc. Gilchrist stated, as quoted by news.com.au:

"Hazlewood is the one who has thrown his hand in the mix now to get a game. How they fit him in there and who they leave out is going to be interesting to see which way they go, because it seems like the spinners need to be of paramount importance too."

Hazlewood finished with 11 wickets in nine matches in IPL 2021. However, with the slow and tricky conditions in the UAE rendering spinners critical, Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar must bowl well in tandem. Leggie Mitchell Swepson is yet another spinner in their armory.

"Whenever Glenn Maxwell delivers it’s typically in a successful team pursuit" - Adam Gilchrist

Gilchrist also opined that Glenn Maxwell has an instrumental role to play in Australia's pursuit as he is a game-changer. However, the 49-year old also hopes that the men in yellow don't pin their hopes completely on him. The former keeper-batsman added:

"He’s got a huge role to play. Whenever Glenn Maxwell delivers it’s typically in a successful team pursuit. He’s such an exciting player that when he does well it’s usually in a manner that totally demoralises the opposition and takes the game away from them.

"But what we’ve all learnt too with a player of that type, you’re going to have some days where he misses out. I hope we don’t overburden him with expectation. I don’t think it’s a case of if he fails Australia is out. There’s plenty of good batting talent around him."

Maxwell's form in the IPL 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore has been the biggest plus and has also been Australia's most in-form player. He ended up with 513 runs in 15 matches at 42.75, keeping a strike rate of 144.10.

