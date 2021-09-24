"If I was Joe Root, I'd persuade Adil Rashid to come for the Ashes" - Shane Warne

Former Australian great Shane Warne has advised England to pick wrist-spinner Adil Rashid for the Ashes series in Australia. Warne believes Rashid can make a difference if the visitors need to break partnerships out of nowhere.

Although Adil Rashid hasn't officially retired from Test cricket, he has prioritized the white-ball format. The 33-year-old hasn't played a Test since 2019, which was also when his last first-class game arrived. It's unlikely that England will opt for Rashid over Jack Leach, Dom Bess and Moeen Ali.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Warne observed that England will need a spinner once the quicks are exhausted and pitches become lifeless. The 52-year-old urged Joe Root to pick Rashid in the squad and said:

"You need a spinner in Australia because once the quicks are done, it’s boiling hot, and the wicket’s flat. You need a spinner to dry up an end and try and break a partnership so you can get your quicks back on. I’m looking around and if I was Joe Root, I’d be going to Adil Rashid and saying, 'Mate, can you please come for the series?'"

Adil Rashid has made himself the first-choice spinner for England in the limited-overs arena. However, he revealed earlier this year that Test cricket has not crossed his mind. The Yorkshire spinner has 60 wickets in 19 Tests at 39.83.

I don’t think he wants to play Test cricket: Shane Warne

Adil Rashid. (Image Credits: Getty)

Warne, however, understands that Rashid isn't too keen on playing Tests. Nevertheless, he also endorsed Mason Crane's selection, who played a solitary Test in the 2017-18 Ashes. The Victorian added:

"I don’t think he wants to play Test cricket, which is disappointing. Young Mason Crane I worked with in The Hundred [at London Spirit] and I thought, 'Jeez, this guy can bowl.' He’s a good bowler and he’s been to Australia before."

Although there are plenty of doubts about the staging of the 2021-22 Ashes series, it is likely to go ahead. Warne also previously expressed confidence in the Ashes taking place as he expects Australia to open up, enabling the visitors to move about without too many restrictions.

