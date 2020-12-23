Former BCCI selector Sanjay Jagdale reveals how MS Dhoni read Muralitharan’s doosra from the dugout

Former BCCI Secretary and Selector Sanjay Jagdale has shared an interesting anecdote about iconic cricketer, MS Dhoni, during a chat with Indranil Basu on SK Live. Dhoni's game awareness and instinctive decision-making have been hailed by many, with Jagdale now reminiscing an instance from the 2007 World Cup.

He revealed how a young MS Dhoni was able to pick legendary bowler Muttiah Muralitharan’s doosra from the dugout during the 2007 Sri Lanka vs India clash at Port of Spain.

Jagdale hails MS Dhoni’s confidence and cricketing sense

The former selector went on to talk about how impressed he was with the confidence that MS Dhoni showed. His ability to read the game made him stand out.

“MS Dhoni told me that he’ll be able to pick Muralitharan’s doosra from the dugout. Just see the confidence. Sitting outside in the pavilion and he was able to clearly spot the doosra. And it was indeed a doosra. Just remarkable cricketing sense and confidence. He was unique," said Jagdale.

Sanjay Jagdale explained that the memorable incident occurred after Muttiah Muralitharan came onto the bowl during the match. He admitted that he was apprehensive about whether the Sri Lankan spinner’s doosra would be effective since he was bowling around the wicket.

“MS Dhoni was sitting next to me near the staircase. He had his pads on and was supposed to be the next batsman. From the far end, Muralitharan came for the first time in the match. He started bowling around the wicket. I was watching him bowl around the wicket for the first time. I just made a casual remark to Greg Chappell - 'I don’t know how effective his doosra would be from around the wicket, and what line will he bowl.' "

Jagdale said that MS Dhoni assured him that he would be able to pick Muralitharan’s doosra. He admitted that to his surprise MS Dhoni was able to consistently predict when Muralitharan would bowl the doosra.

Indranil Basu and Sanjay Jagdale then talked about how MS Dhoni was a great reader of the game. Both raved about the fact that the former Indian skipper was able to read the ball off Muralitharan’s hands, and praised him for his understanding of the game.