Tim Paine told by Cricket Australia to pressurize England to come for the Ashes, claims Robert Key

Former England batter Robert Key has made controversial accusations against Cricket Australia concerning the Ashes series. Robert Key believes the board has urged captain Tim Paine to pressurize England to visit Australia to compete for the urn.

Tim Paine's inconsiderate comments against England concerning quarantine measures were met with backlash from former cricketers. Nasser Hussain notably blasted Paine in his column for the Daily Mail, saying it was uncalled for by a fellow professional.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy 🚨 BREAKING ASHES NEWS 🚨The ECB board will meet later this week to decide "whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the Tour to go ahead and enable the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance." 🚨 BREAKING ASHES NEWS 🚨The ECB board will meet later this week to decide "whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the Tour to go ahead and enable the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance." https://t.co/Nene9i8DYf

Speaking to Sky Sports, Robert Key predicted that Cricket Australia has provoked Tim Paine to persuade England so the Ashes could occur. However, Key feels the ball is in England's court now and the hosts will have to budge in some way.

"Tim Paine has clearly been told 'Look, you make sure. Cricket Australia have said to him 'You put some pressure on this England team now, this Ashes we have to make sure goes ahead. We are doing everything in our power to make sure that England come over. But England hold all the cards here as far as I’m concerned. Cricket Australia has to make sure that it's a palatable thing for the England players to want to do."

Paine declared last week that the Ashes will go ahead irrespective of whether any of England's star players arrive. Furthermore, the Tasmanian believes the visitors must constantly stop complaining about quarantine rules and play the game.

ECB wants to make it as easy as they possibly can for the players: Robert Key

Key further claims that the ECB are right in requesting more time to decide as they want to make the conditions friendly for the players. The 42-year old underlined that the protocols in Australia highly vary from region to region, making it hostile.

"I think the ECB are right at the moment not to give in and just say 'We’re definitely going to go at the moment. This decision will come within the next week because they need to try and make sure they make it as easy as they possibly can for the England players. The problem in Australia at the moment is that every state is almost like its own individual country with its own individual rules and laws for lockdown."

The ECB's final decision on England's participation in the Ashes, starting in December, will come this week. Should the Three Lions abandon the tour, Cricket Australia would suffer hefty financial losses.

