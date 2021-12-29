"Aussies will hammer us in 2023 if we do not act quickly" - Michael Vaughan calls for English county cricket revolution

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has touched on the aspects the team must work on soon to improve in Test cricket. Vaughan feels England are in a position similar to where they were following the 2015 World Cup and have to work hard to become better in red-ball cricket.

England's 2021-22 Ashes campaign has gone from bad to worse, having lost the first three Tests comprehensively and losing the series. Their batting performance stooped to a new low in the third Test in Melbourne, as the side folded for 68 in the second innings, giving Australia an innings victory.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Michael Vaughan observed how bad the state of England's white-ball team was in 2015. Vaughan called for a similar improvement before the 2023 Ashes series to avoid another series loss. He wrote:

"It is the equivalent of the 2015 World Cup in Australia when we realized we had to change our approach. They were lucky in 2019 when they drew the series at home to Australia and they failed to realize that and address their faults. The Aussies should have beaten us in 2019 and they will hammer us in 2023 if we do not act quickly."

The 47-year-old debunked theories that white-ball cricket is responsible for England's poor Test performances. He wrote:

"Blaming white-ball cricket is easy. It has nothing to do with that. We have just taken our eye off the ball and allowed first-class cricket to rot. We have created a system and pathway program where players are told to be themselves."

He continued:

"That means different and quirky techniques. You will not last long periods against Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood on a pitch doing a bit with a quirky technique."

Throughout the year, England have depended heavily on Joe Root for runs. While Root has amassed over 1700 runs in the calendar year, the next highest total in the team is from Rory Burns with 530. The Ashes series has also seen the skipper averaging the highest for England with an average of 42.16.

"This England side needs stronger leadership" - Michael Vaughan

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan further observed that England do not have a candidate to succeed Root as captain. Citing the need for the right-handed batter to be more authoritative and dynamic if he is to continue in the role, the 47-year-old added:

"When I look at this England Test team, I do not see a readymade leader to replace Joe Root. Root might be frazzled but he has enjoyed the best year ever by an English batsman so captaincy is not affecting that side of his job. He will need to change though. This England side needs stronger leadership."

Also Read Article Continues below

Root, who took charge as captain in 2017, revealed he will decide on his captaincy future after the Ashes. He will lead England in the remaining two Tests in Sydney and Hobart.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar