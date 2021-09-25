ECB's silence on the tour cancelation is deafening as the game in Pakistan deserves better: Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes Pakistan deserves much more than silence from the ECB following the cancellation of their tour of the nation. PCB officials, led by chairman Ramiz Raja, lashed out at their counterparts for abandoning the T20 series to protect players from physical and mental fatigue.

After New Zealand called off the series minutes before the first ODI began due to security concerns, the PCB expected the same from England. The PCB still hoped England would visit as the series consisted of two T20s in Rawalpindi.

Michael Atherton blamed the ECB's top officials for hiding behind a statement and not speaking publicly on the issue. The 53-year-old thinks England have readily overlooked Pakistan's efforts in the past year to keep the sport going in the country. Atherton wrote in his column for The Times:

"The ECB’s silence is deafening. The board assumes it can put out a feeble, mealy-mouthed statement and hide behind it for good, saying nothing more. Pakistan’s cricketers, who spent two months in a biosecure bubble here last summer to help save the game from financial catastrophe, their administrators, who have done so much to get cricket back to that country, and supporters deserve better. The game in this country deserves better."

The cricketer-turned-commentator had earlier slammed the ECB for leaving its players to answer uncomfortable questions about the situation.

The ECB wants the story to disappear: Michael Atherton

Atherton went on to write that the ECB wants the story to be forgotten as their top bosses are missing. Given Pakistan's eagerness to host the visitors, he thinks the ECB owes the PCB an explanation for abandoning a four-day tour. He continued:

"Pulling out of a commitment to tour, especially to Pakistan given their recent history of playing cricket in exile, is a serious business and demands a serious response. The ECB wants the story to disappear but the only thing that has disappeared has been its chairman. Watmore has been silent for five days since the cancellation was announced — one day longer than the proposed tour to Pakistan was due to last."

It will be interesting to see if England honors their commitment to tour Pakistan for the scheduled series next year. The Three Lions are to play in Tests and ODIs in October 2022.

