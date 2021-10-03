"An Ashes tour is not the one to pull out of, in my opinion" - Andrew Strauss to England players

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has advised players to board the plane for the Ashes tour if selected. The Ashes series and England's participation has been a burning issue in the last few months due to players' concerns with the quarantine measures.

Notably, the Australian government refused to relax the quarantine protocols for the Englishmen and their families. It is understood that England's key players, including captain Joe Root, will decide on their availability shortly.

However, Andrew Strauss earmarked the Ashes as the most significant event and all the stakeholders need to make it happen by making compromises. Strauss told the Daily Mail:

"To me, the Ashes need to go ahead. We are learning to live with Covid in this country and Australia is in a slightly different place. But the Ashes means a lot to a lot of people, and some of them are people that are going through a tough time themselves. There is a way of making it happen and I think we are moving in the right direction. I think there will be accommodations made and that families will get out there."

While Strauss stated he understands every player's plight, he added that they must not pull out of an Ashes tour, if selected. He trusts both cricketing boards to find a workable solution for everyone.

"Personally, I think if you are selected on an Ashes tour, you should go. An Ashes tour is not the one to pull out of, in my opinion. But I understand that everyone sees things slightly differently. But I think that between Cricket Australia, the Australian government and the ECB, they will find a way that works for both the players and their families."

Australian Test captain Tim Paine believes the Ashes will take place, irrespective of which set of English players decide to board the plane. He copped flak from the England fans for his lack of empathy and consideration.

We are going to have to play a lot better than we did this summer: Andrew Strauss

Andrew Strauss further said the tourists would have a daunting task even if all their key players are available. He expressed concerns about the batting unit and thinks James Anderson and Stuart Broad cannot be overly relied on to help England regain the urn. The 44-year old added:

"I think we are going to have to play a lot better than we did this summer, put it that way. Our top order needs to function better than it has done for a long time. Playing against the new ball in Australia is a very tough thing to do. There will be a lot of responsibility on our bowling attack. Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad will have a role to play but we can’t just rely on them to win us the Ashes."

The hosts are the current holders of the Ashes as Paine's men retained the urn in England in 2019.

