Former India captain and former BCCI secretary join newly formed World Cricket Connects Advisory Board

A newly instituted group titled World Cricket Connects Advisory Board will discuss the challenges that the sport is facing at a meeting on June 7 and 8 in London. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah have joined the star-studded board for the discussion at Lord's.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) announced World Cricket Connects will happen once again in 2025, with the aim of bringing the top thinkers in the game together for the sport's betterment.

Sharing the details of the board, MCC wrote in a media release:

"The forum, which proved hugely popular in bringing together influential people from across all aspects of cricket in its inaugural year in 2024, will be held ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia."

The ICC World Test Championship Final is set to be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11 to 15 between Australia and South Africa. This board discussion will happen just a few days before the game at the same venue.

What does the World Cricket Connects Advisory Board do?

The World Cricket Connects Advisory Board discussion happened last July as well, where 120 leading voices in the sport participated in a Long Room event. It featured administrators from cricketing nations along with officials from broadcasting groups, coaches, and technology experts as well.

"As the Club evolves the World Cricket Connects concept, the aim is for it to become the leading symposium in the game, facilitating the debate of strategic issues in an independent forum and establishing a consensus on paths to ensure cricket's future success," MCC shared details of the board's objective in a media release.

Apart from Jay Shah and Sourav Ganguly, the board also includes the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Mel Jones, Heather Knight, Anurag Dahiya, Graeme Smith, Sanjog Gupta and Graeme Smith. It will be interesting to see if the independent board can bring some changes to the world of cricket.

