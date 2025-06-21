Former India opener brutally roasts Michael Vaughan over ENG vs IND 2025 Test series prediction

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu roasted Michael Vaughan over his prediction for the Test series between England and India. The first Test began on Friday, June 20, at Headingley, Leeds.

India were asked to bat first, and on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal's (101) and Shubman Gill's (127*) tons, the visitors finished Day 1 at 359/3.

"They arrive again to lose," Michael Vaughan had earlier said for India.

Navjot Singh Sidhu did not hold back and fired at Vaughan for his prediction, calling him out and lashing out at England's bowling attack at the same time.

"Michael Vaughan your predictions, they're always wrong. BGT and then the South Africans are never going to win against Australia. I hope you're not predicting an India win now. Look at your bowling attack. They're pedestrians. Three of the Indian batsmen are stepping out and hitting them like spinners," Sidhu said (via Star Sports' X handle).

"Boss noise proves nothing. Even a hen while laying an egg cackles as if she's laying asteroid. Stop making noise, do something. There is no suffering that pity will not insult. Man you're in a pitiable situation," he added.

India dominate on Day 1 of first Test against England

England won the toss on the opening day of the first Test, with Ben Stokes deciding to bowl first. However, the decision did not prove to be right, as the Indian batters dominated proceedings.

Opening the batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul struck a 91-run stand for the first wicket to set the platform. While Rahul (42) and debutant Sai Sudharsan (0) were dismissed in quick succession, skipper Shubman Gill came to the crease and kept going, with Jaiswal at the other end.

Both batters scored centuries, taking the attack to the England bowlers, who seemed to have no answers. Jaiswal made 101 runs off 159 balls, hitting 16 fours and a six. Captain Gill was then joined by Rishabh Pant, who also batted with responsibility and played his attacking shots at the same time.

While Gill remained unbeaten on 127 off 175 balls, slamming a hundred on his captaincy debut, Pant provided able support from the other end, as he remained unbeaten on 65 off 102 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes.

As the day's play came to an end, India finished with a strong total of 359/3 on the board. The England bowlers struggled to contain the visiting batters. Heading into the second day, India will look to further dominate and post a huge first innings total on the board.

