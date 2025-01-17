"We didn’t lose 1-3 because wives and partners were there for two months" - Former India spinner reacts to BCCI's guidelines for players

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons that the BCCI is deviating from the main issue by bringing out a policy guideline for players. Stating that most of the points mentioned in the new rulebook existed during his playing days as well, he opined that the main concern is about India playing poor cricket in recent times.

After suffering a 3-0 whitewash at home against New Zealand, India were crushed 3-1 in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. In the wake of the poor results, the BCCI recently issued a 10-point policy guideline for players. The stringent rules include mandatory participation in domestic cricket and restriction on family members and personal staff on tour.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Harbhajan said that he found nothing much that was new in the revised guidelines. Stating that similar rules existed during his playing days as well, the former off-spinner questioned who altered the policies.

“When I was reading the travel policy document reported by the media, I hardly found anything new from the last time I represented India as a centrally-contracted cricketer,” he said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

“At least nine out of 10 points, including duration of family visits, staying in same hotel, practice timings, all are same. My question is if these rules were in place during my time, who all have altered it and when? That should be probed," the 44-year-old added.

The former India off-spinner opined that instead of issuing guidelines, the BCCI must go for course corrections. Harbhajan pointed out to the poor form of players both in home and away conditions and said:

“Hum log mudde se bhatak rahein hain (We are deviating from the main issue). We didn’t lose 1-3 because wives and partners were there for two months. We didn’t lose because someone travelled separately. We lost because we have played very poor cricket at times. We didn’t bat well even at home. We have players who are horribly out of form. What are the course corrections being made? Or is it just these off-the-field things being discussed?”

While issuing the policy guidelines, the BCCI has reportedly warned players that they could face strict disciplinary action for not following rules, which could include being banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

"Some of the points needed to be revisited because they were being flouted" - Harbhajan Singh on BCCI's guidelines for players

While sharing further thoughts on BCCI's revised rules for Indian cricketers, Harbhajan agreed that some of the points needed to be reinforced since it seems that they were being flouted. Speaking about his own playing days, he stated:

“I think some of the points needed to be revisited because they were being flouted. Like in our times, I never saw a Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid or Anil Kumble leave for Mumbai, Kolkata or Bengaluru just because the match has ended in three days and next game is a week away. They all stayed and travelled to next destination.”

“Only change I see (in the new rulebook) is 150 kg suitcase allowance. Back in the day, we used to have lesser,” the former cricketer concluded.

India's next assignment in international cricket will be a white-ball series against England at home, which includes five T20Is and three ODIs. They will then feature in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

