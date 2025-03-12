Former Indian all-rounder, who claimed 6-55 on Test debut in Australia, dies at 83

Former Indian all-rounder Syed Abid Ali died at the age of 83 on Wednesday, March 12. Renowned for his ability to make a difference with bat, ball, and in the field, Abid played 29 Tests for India between 1967 and 1974.

The Andhra-born pacer enjoyed one of the all-time great Test debuts, picking up figures of 6/55 in the first Test against Australia in 1967. Abid also scored 66 runs across the two innings in the same Test despite India's 146-run defeat.

In addition to his bowling heroics, Abid also scored twin half-centuries in the final Test of the same series in Sydney. Yet, India suffered a 0-4 whitewash at the hands of Australia.

The all-rounder went on to play in India's Test tours of New Zealand, England, and the West Indies in his career. Abid also accomplished the rare feat of opening the batting and bowling for India in seven Tests - three at home and four overseas.

He finished his Test career with 47 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul. With the bat, Abid scored over 1,000 runs and finished with six half-centuries in 53 innings.

Syed Abid Ali was also a star in the domestic circuit, picking up 397 wickets and scoring 8,732 runs in 212 first-class outings.

"A lion hearted cricketer who did anything the team needed" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar was saddened by the news of Abid Ali [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar paid tribute to Syed Abid Ali following the news of his death on March 12. Incidentally, Abid was at the other end when Gavaskar helped India pull off a famous seven-wicket victory over the formidable West Indian outfit in the second Test of the 1971 series.

Talking about Abid Ali, Gavaskar said (via Cricbuzz):

"Very sad news, he was a lion hearted cricketer who did anything the team needed. Despite being an all rounder who batted in the middle order, he opened the batting when needed. Took some incredible catches in the leg side cordon adding an even sharper edge to our wonderful spin quartet."

He added:

"As a new ball bowler he has the unique record of getting a wicket with the first ball of a Test match twice if memory serves me right. He loved the tip and run and when promoted up the order in my debut Test match, this tactic resulted in some overthrows which reduced the pressure considerably. He was a thorough gentleman with impeccable manners who spoke professorially. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

Abid Ali also played five ODIs, including three in the inaugural ODI World Cup in 1975. He picked up seven wickets and scored 93 runs with a half-century in his brief ODI career.

