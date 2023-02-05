Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for hurting wife under the influence of alcohol - Reports

Former Indian batter Vinod Kambli has been booked by the Mumbai police after his wife lodged a complaint on Friday, February 3. He reportedly verbally abused his wife, Andrea, and threw a pan at her head while under the influence of alcohol in their Bandra flat, which was witnessed by their 12-year-old son as well.

According to Bandra police, an FIR has been lodged under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult).

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when Kambli arrived at his residence after consuming alcohol. He then began verbally abusing his wife and proceeded to the kitchen to obtain a pan, which he then threw, despite his son's pleas.

She suffered a head injury as a result of the commotion and was taken to Bhabha Hospital for medical treatment. After the initial prognosis, she headed over to the police station to lodge a complaint against her husband. A snippet from the FIR reads:

"Despite trying to pacify him, he abused me and my son for no reason. He charged at us. After hitting the cooking panhandle, he charged again with a bat. I managed to stop him before leaving with my son, and rushed to the hospital."

Kambli is yet to make a statement following the accusations made against him. His phone was reportedly switched off. However, according to his wife, the entire matter is being sorted out.

Vinod Kambli opened up about his struggles with alcohol recently

In August 2022, during an interview with Mid Day, the former batter shed light on his financial struggles as well as his troubles with alcohol and said:

“There are rules and regulations which everyone has to follow. If there are any rules that don’t allow you to do certain things, everyone must follow them. I will stop it [drinking] immediately if told to do so...no problem at all!”

He continued:

"My wife Andrea is very strict. If I am going to a function and she tells me not to drink, I follow it. I am scared of her [laughs]. She has given me two kids—a boy [12] and a girl [7] and both are left-handers. What else you want!"

Kamble has worked as a coach in Sachin Tendulkar's academy as well as with youngsters on the Mumbai circuit. After pleading with the MCA for an opportunity, he also had a stint with the association's Cricket Improvement Committee.

