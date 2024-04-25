Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof calls time on her 17-year international career

Veteran Pakistan women's cricketer Bismah Maroof has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. The 32-year-old represented the national team for 17 years and issued a lengthy statement about calling time on her international career.

Maroof made her first international appearance in 2006 in a one-day international against India in Jaipur. She went on to represent Pakistan first in T20Is in 2009.

The Lahore-born cricketer aggregated 3,369 ODI runs and 2,893 T20I runs, making her the leading run-getter in both formats. She is also the only Pakistan women's cricketer to breach the 3000-run mark in 50-over cricket.

The star player acknowledged her family as a significant support system behind her storied cricketing journey. As quoted by a PCB release, she claimed:

"I have decided to retire from the game I love the most. It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories. I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now."

The veteran also admitted that PCB's parental leave policy greatly benefitted her as she could play while being a mother. She stated that the players have been equally supportive and suggested to have made friends for a lifetime.

"I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother.

"Lastly, I would like to thank my fellow players, who have become like family to me. The camaraderie we shared both on and off the field is something I will cherish forever.”

As an all-rounder, the southpaw has also claimed 80 scalps with her leg spin.

Bismah Maroof's exploits as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 32-year-old succeeded Sana Mir as the captain of Pakistan's T20 side after the 2016 T20 World Cup. The left-hander led the side in 96 matches, including 62 T20Is and 34 ODIs.

The left-handed batter is only behind Sana Mir (65) when it comes to leading the Women in Green in T20Is. As far as ODIs go, Maroof is behind Mir (72) and Shazia Khan (39).

