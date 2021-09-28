"We never know which Pakistan will turn up" - Salman Butt on the team's unpredictable nature ahead of the World Cup

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt recently shared his thoughts on Pakistan's chances at the T20 World Cup. Butt claimed the 'unpredictables' have to prepare exceptionally well to lift the trophy for the second time.

Pakistan will open their campaign against India, the hosts and one of the tournament favorites in Dubai. While the Men in Green have not beaten India in the World Cup before, their other opponents in the group stage, New Zealand and Afghanistan, will be hard to beat as well.

According to Salman Butt, Pakistan has always been an unpredictable side in World Cups and could produce very contrasting results. The former Pakistan skipper stated in an interview with the Cricwick:

"Pakistan has always had the unpredictability and surprise element in World Cups. I would say that this time, there is a lack of experience as we have taken bigger risks than normal. Even if we see otherwise, there is unpredictability with Pakistan. We never know which Pakistan will turn up. They can defeat the best teams comfortably and could suffer a demoralizing loss to a weaker side."

The 36-year-old stressed on the lack of experience in Pakistan's World T20 squad. Butt feels it will be interesting to see how the experiment turns out. He also factored in their recent lack of experience of playing in the UAE and said:

"However, this year we have taken a chance as the selectors have thrown some inexperienced players and the middle-order has to rely on four power-hitters. So, this is a new experience and might turn out good or bad. In contrast to Pakistan, other teams' players would have played quality cricket in the IPL and on all the pitches."

While Pakistan cricketers are currently playing in the National T20 Cup at home, they were robbed of top-level competition. Babar Azam's men had seven T20s scheduled against New Zealand and England before both sides cancelled their respective series.

Pakistan has to prepare very well mentally: Salman Butt

Salman Butt. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Butt believes other countries will have an advantage over Pakistan as they will have played in the IPL, gaining knowledge about the conditions in the UAE. Butt feels the Men in Green can't afford to leave any gap in their preparations and added:

"They (other teams) will know about the conditions and will pass on the knowledge to one another. So, even before Pakistan arrives, they will have all the knowledge. I think Pakistan has to prepare very well and be prepared for tough battles because other teams will be well versed as their top players have featured in the IPL."

The Men in Green will hope that Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander, their new coaches, can help them prepare for the competition. The 2009 T20 champions have not reached the semi-finals since 2010.

