Former Pakistan cricketer suggests interesting change in India playing 11 for IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal urged Team India to pick all five specialist spinners in their playing XI for the crucial 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia in Dubai on March 4. The Men in Blue changed their winning combination by playing four specialist spinners in their last Group A outing against New Zealand.

The move paid rich dividends as the incoming Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball, picking up match-winning figures of 5 for 42 in 10 overs to help India secure a 44-run win. Mohammed Shami was India's lone specialist pacer in the game, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the second seamer.

Talking on ARY News ahead of the India-Australia, Akmal suggested Rohit Sharma's Men play Washington Sundar as the fifth spinner in place of Shami.

"I think they might leave out Shami and bring in Washington Sundar. On one side, Hardik Pandya could bowl with the new ball, while on the other side, Varun Chakravarthy could play a key role," said Akmal.

Sundar did not play in any of India's three Group A games and was featured in only one of the three ODIs against England in the home series before the Champions Trophy.

"Will need to start with wickets in hand during the first ten overs" - Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal advised India to play with caution in the initial few overs with the bat in the semifinal against Australia in Dubai. The Men in Blue were in early trouble at 30 for 3 in the seventh over in their final Group A outing against New Zealand before recovering to post a modest total of 249 in 50 overs.

"You can’t always play the same kind of cricket. In Pakistan, India could easily score 350-375 runs, but in Dubai, they will need to work harder. They will need to start with wickets in hand during the first ten overs and then change gears in the latter part of the innings, aiming for a total around 300," said Akmal.

Another former Pakistan cricketer, Basit Ali, on the same panel, felt Rohit Sharma playing the first ten overs could propel India to a 300+ total.

"If Rohit plays the first ten overs, then India could potentially score over 300 runs," he said.

Rohit has provided India with quick starts in all three games thus far in the tournament without scoring big. He will look to better his highest score of 41 as India attempts to qualify for a third consecutive Champions Trophy final with a win over Australia.

