Former PBKS captain extends support to Team India for IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [In Picture]

Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal has extended his support to the Indian team for their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan. The two arch-rivals are playing each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Mayank Agarwal took to social media and shared a picture of himself watching the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan on TV from his home on X (formerly Twitter).

In his post, he wrote that this is the story of every household and that he is following the tradition of supporting the Indian team. Mayank Agarwal can also be seen wearing the Indian team jersey while he is watching the match.

"Har Ghar Ki Kahani! (The story of every household) The tradition of doing our extra bit for Team India. #IndiaVsPak #MatchDay #ChampionsTrophy," he wrote in his post.

As for Mayank Agarwal, he went unsold during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. He last played in the 2024 edition, representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he played just four games and managed to score only 64 runs.

India aim to avenge 2017 Champions Trophy final defeat against Pakistan

When India and Pakistan last met in the Champions Trophy before their ongoing fixture, Pakistan beat India in the final of the 2017 edition. Thus, they are also the defending champions this time around.

Pakistan batted first in that match and put up a huge total of 338/4 thanks to a brilliant hundred from Fakhar Zaman. In reply, India lost early wickets in the chase and failed to recover. They were bowled out for just 158 runs as Pakistan thrashed them by 180 runs to win a one-sided contest and lift the trophy in the end.

As the two sides are facing each other again, India will be keen to avenge the loss from the 2017 final. The Men In Blue began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on a successful note with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, this is a must-win game for Pakistan as they lost their opening match to New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi. A loss against India could potentially end their campaign even before the group-stage matches are concluded.

