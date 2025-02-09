Former Punjab Kings captain takes holy dip at the Maha Kumbh [In Pictures] 

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal took to social media on Sunday, February 9, to share pictures of his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Karnataka batter shared a couple of snapshots on his Instagram stories, where he offered prayers and wrote:

“Midnight dip in Sangam.”

Screenshot of Mayank Agarwal's Instagram story (Image via Instagram-@mayankagarawal)

On the cricketing front, the 33-year-old was last seen in action during Karnataka’s final league match of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy against Haryana, where he scored 97 runs across two innings and took one wicket.

Karnataka failed to qualify for the knockout stage, finishing fourth in Group C with 20 points from seven matches, winning two. Agarwal also had a relatively quiet season with the bat, amassing 320 runs from 10 innings at an average of 32, which included one century and one half-century.

However, Mayank Agarwal played a key role in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where Karnataka defeated Vidarbha by 36 runs to clinch the championship.

The opening batter finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, amassing 651 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 93. His performance included one half-century and four centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 139 against Punjab.

Mayank Agarwal went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction after three consecutive poor seasons with the bat

Much to the dismay of Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal, he went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. His form began to decline in the 2022 season, where he managed just 196 runs in 13 games at an average of 16.33 for Punjab Kings.

Mayank was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2023 season but struggled to make an impact, scoring 270 runs in 10 matches at an average of 27. During the 2024 season, he warmed the bench for most of the tournament, playing only four games and scoring 64 runs. Consequently, he didn’t attract any bids in the IPL 2025 auction and remained unsold.

He has appeared in 127 IPL matches, accumulating 2,661 runs at an average of 22.74, with 13 fifties and one century.

