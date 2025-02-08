Haryana bowler shatters Suryakumar Yadav’s stumps for 9 off 5 in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal [Watch]

Team India's T20I captain and Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav saw his stumps destroyed during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarter-final against Haryana at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, February 8. The right-handed batter made only nine runs off the five deliveries and followed their side's top-order batters into the pavilion.

The dismissal occurred in the eighth over of the innings as right-arm seamer Sumit Kumar brought one back into the right-hander to castle him. The veteran was late to bring his bat down and the ball sneaked to uproot his middle stump. Kumar had already dismissed Akash Anand earlier in the innings and Suryakumar was his second scalp. The fall of the wicket meant that Mumbai were reduced to 25/4.

It was Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, who had opted to bat. Anshul Kamboj dealt Mumbai a blow on the very first ball of the innings, dismissing Ayush Mhatre. Kamboj also dismissed Siddhesh Lad for a single-figure score. Shivam Dube perished to Ajit Chahal for 28, while Kamboj returned to dismiss Rahane for 31 off 58 deliveries.

At that stage, Mumbai were reduced to 94/6. However, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, and Shams Mulani have helped their side to some semblance of recovery. They are currently at 164/7.

Suryakumar Yadav had a forgettable T20I series against England

Rated as the best T20I player of this era, the Mumbai-born cricketer couldn't produce the expected runs against England in the recent five-game series. In five games, he managed only 28 runs at 9.60, alongside a best of 14, and registered a couple of ducks. However, the Men in Blue won the series 4-1 under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership.

The 34-year-old has played only one Test thus far, which came against Australia in February 2023 but didn't make a notable score and wasn't picked again in the XI. As far as ODI cricket goes, he last played in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia.

