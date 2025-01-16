Former Saurashtra batter and India A coach being considered for India’s batting role: Reports

As per reports, former Saurashtra batter Sitanshu Kotak is being considered for the role of Team India's batting coach. Kotak is currently working with India A, serving as the head coach of the team. He was also a part of the coaching entourage that went to Australia for two unofficial Tests against Australia A ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

In the review meeting after the 1-3 loss in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, it was reported that a few guidelines will be implemented by the BCCI. The batting struggles in the series against New Zealand at home and Australia away were reportedly being discussed, which prompted BCCI to appoint a batting coach.

A report from Time of India (TOI) states that BCCI is considering appointing Sitanshu Kotak as the batting coach of the national side.

The former Saurashtra batter has been a domestic giant, scoring 8,061 runs in 130 first-class games at an average of 41.76. He was a part of the coaching setup that accompanied the Jasprit Bumrah-led T20I side that played against Ireland in August 2023.

A reliable source from the BCCI said (via TOI):

"Yes, Kotak's name is being seriously discussed for the role of India's batting coach and it will start with the Champions Trophy in February. The BCCI is likely to make an official announcement in this regard.

"Most of our batsmen [batters], including the seniors, have struggled badly in the last two series. There's clearly a need to strengthen the support staff of the Indian men's cricket team from the batting point of view."

Team India are without a batting coach since July 2024

After the contracts of Rahul Dravid and his coaching team ended post the 2024 ICC Mens T20 World Cup, Gautam Gambhir was at the helm and the former Team India opener has since then brought in his own team.

Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate are currently a part of Gambhir's coaching set-up, assuming the roles of assistant coach.

With Kevin Pietersen throwing his name in the hat for the role of batting coach earlier today and now Kotak's name being discussed, it will be interesting to see whom the BCCI go with for the role of the batting coach.

