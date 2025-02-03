Former UK Prime Minister plays cricket in Mumbai ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I [In Pictures]

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to social media on Sunday, February 2, to share pictures of himself playing cricket at the Parsee Gymkhana in South Mumbai. This happened ahead of the fifth and final T20I match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 44-year-old remarked on Instagram that no trip to Mumbai was complete without a game of cricket. He praised the Parsee Gymkhana for nurturing young talent.

Sunak captioned the post:

“No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket. Oval Maidan remains one of the world’s great grassroots cricketing arenas, where people of all ages come together to play. And just nearby, Parsee Gymkhana has been at the heart of Mumbai’s cricketing culture for generations, shaping young talent and keeping the spirit of the game alive. The energy, talent, and love for the sport here are incredible.”

Sunak served as Prime Minister of the UK from October 25, 2022, to July 5, 2024.

“One of the best ever T20 innings” - Rishi Sunak on Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking knock in the IND vs ENG 5th T20I

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl, but his decision backfired as India posted a formidable 247/9 in their 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma was the star for the hosts, smashing a brilliant century off just 37 balls, making him the second-fastest Indian after Rohit Sharma (35 balls). The 24-year-old finished with an impressive 135 runs off 54 balls, including seven fours and 13 sixes.

In reply, England never seemed in the hunt, losing wickets regularly. Phil Salt (55) was the only highlight for the visitors as they were bowled out for just 97, losing by 150 runs. India secured the five-match series 4-1.

Meanwhile, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to X to praise Abhishek's exceptional performance, writing:

“One of the best ever T20 innings. Remarkable to have been there to see it.”

The southpaw has now scored 535 runs in 17 T20Is, including two fifties and two centuries.

