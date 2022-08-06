"Mr. Tendulkar, could you assist me if you were in my position?"- Former West Indies cricketer urges Sachin Tendulkar to help revive Caribbean cricket

Former West Indies fast bowler Winston Benjamin has sought assistance from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar to revive Caribbean cricket. He has urged Tendulkar to come forward and help WI’s budding players with some cricket equipment like bats.

While speaking to cricket journalist Vimal Kumar, Benjamin said:

“Mr. Tendulkar, could you assist me if you were in my position?”

In the video, he also thanked and congratulated former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin for sending some cricket equipment.

He added:

“He sent some equipment. Congratulations Azhar! And thank you very much for your assistance. Stay in touch.”

He also requested that people from other countries can also come forward to support WI cricket.

West Indies cricket crisis - Winston Benjamin is not seeking monetary aid

The West Indies cricketer also shared about his great bond with Sachin and Azharuddin. However, Winston clarified that he is not looking for any financial aid.

“I don’t want 20000 US dollars and all I want is somebody to say ‘here is some equipment- 10-15 bats.’ So that, I can give them to the youngsters.”

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has been facing a financial crunch for a long period of time. While the national squad seems to be stable, cricket is suffering at the grassroots level as aspiring players still do not have enough equipment.

Winston Benjamin represented West Indies from 1986 to 1995. He played 21 Tests and 85 ODIs in which he scalped 161 wickets.

Meanwhile, Team India will play against WI in the 4th T20I in Florida, USA on Saturday (August 6). The Men in Blue already have a 2-1 slender lead against the Men in Maroon. Rohit Sharma & Co would be looking to clinch yet another T20 series victory while heading into the Asia Cup 2022.

